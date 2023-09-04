Bill Belichick talks quarterbacks: Bailey Zappe, Matt Corral, and Tom Brady

“All roster decisions are based on what we feel like is best for our football team, so there’s a number of things involved there,” he said. “We’re glad to have Bailey. Going to continue to work with him, still think he’s a good, young developing player. So, we’ll keep working with him.”

Speaking with the media for the first time since NFL cutdown day last week, Belichick explained why the Patriots decided to release backup Bailey Zappe, who was then reacquired and assigned to the practice squad once he cleared waivers.

By the sound of things, Zappe could end up competing with newly acquired signal-caller Matt Corral for the role of No. 2 quarterback. Corral, who is currently the only quarterback on the 53-man roster outside of starter Mac Jones, was a third-round pick of the Panthers in 2022. He was waived by Carolina last week.

“Matt was available, we’ll add him to the group and see how it goes,” Belichick said. “Obviously haven’t seen him on the field yet, haven’t worked with him, but based on what we saw in Carolina and going back to the college film at Mississippi, he’s a player we want to work with.”

Asked if it were too early to think about Corral serving as the backup for the season opener against the Eagles Sunday, Belichick wouldn’t commit one way or another.

“He hasn’t even been on the field yet,” Belichick said. “We’ll see.”

The final quarterback Belichick was asked about was Tom Brady, who will return to Gillette Stadium Sunday for a ceremony to honor him.

“It’ll be great to see Tom,” Belichick said. “Tom has meant so much to this team, this organization, and me personally. It was a tremendous experience to be able to coach him and for us to share the things that we shared together, a lot of player/coach relationship.

“Certainly recognizing him for all of his great achievements here is more than appropriate. I look forward to seeing him and glad that he’s getting a lot of recognition and appreciation for that, because he certainly deserves it.”

During his weekly appearance Monday on WEEI, Belichick was asked if there was a particular memory he had that encapsulated their two decades working together.

“There’s six of them that come to mind,” the coach said with a laugh, referencing the six championships the two won together.

“I can’t say enough about Tom, what he’s meant to this organization, what he’s meant to me personally. He just epitomized everything that you would want in a player,” Belichick added. “His work ethic, his ability to handle and process a lot of things on and off the field. His critical playmaking ability and instinctiveness and anticipation and decision-making at the most critical times in the biggest games in the team’s history, not to mention seasons.

“For so many years he just set a standard of daily performance, which turned into yearly performance, which turned into not only a Hall of Fame career but probably the best career of all-time in the National Football League and he did it on a day-to-day basis.”

