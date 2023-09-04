Blue Jays escape A’s in 10 innings, sit just outside of American League’s third wild-card spot

First baseman Brandon Belt was out sick, while third baseman Matt Chapman and catcher Danny Jansen are each injured.

Pinch-hitter Santiago Espinal hit a tiebreaking double in Toronto’s three-run 10th inning on the first pitch thrown by Francisco Pérez that scored Mason McCoy from second base, and the Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics, 6-5, Monday.

OAKLAND, Calif. — With several star players sidelined, the Toronto Blue Jays are counting on everybody else staying ready to handle any role, any time.

“Everyone knows who we’re missing and guys stepping up has been awesome,” manager John Schneider said. “Guys being ready to play all the time in any situation, it feels like we’re using everybody almost every game … It says a lot about how they work, how they prepare. Especially lately the message was everyone’s going to be ready at any given time.”

The A’s made it interesting when 23-year-old rookie Lawrence Butler hit his second home run of the game with a two-run drive against winner Jordan Romano (5-5).

Cavan Biggio added an RBI single in the 10th as insurance for the Blue Jays, who are 3-1 so far on their six-game West Coast road trip. That chased Pérez (1-2) and Spencer Horwitz added an RBI double.

The A’s had their three-game home winning streak snapped and fell to 7-23 this season against the AL East. Oakland hasn’t had a home winning streak of more than three games in one season since five straight victories at the Coliseum from Aug. 4-20, 2021.

Esteury Ruiz stole his AL-leading 55th and 56th bases in the ninth to put the go-ahead run on third but the A’s couldn’t bring him home.