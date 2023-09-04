As Brayan Bello learns to settle down, he’s settling in as a big part of Red Sox rotation

Lest we forget, Corey Kluber was the Opening Day starter this season.

The rotation has been a wreck this season and can’t be fixed with more value signings or reclamation projects. The Sox need a top dog.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Whether it’s via free agency or trade, the Red Sox must obtain a No. 1 starter during the offseason. It’s imperative.

Here’s the added benefit: A team with Brayan Bello as its No. 2 sounds like a pretty good one.

The 24-year-old righthander allowed three runs in the first inning of Monday afternoon’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, something that might have blown up his start earlier in his career.

This time Bello was still on the mound in the sixth inning and protected a one-run lead by striking out Harold Ramirez to leave runners stranded at first and third.

Bello popped off the mound and spun as he pumped his fist. His day was done after 96 pitches in a game the Sox went on to win, 7-3.

“He kept his composure; he kept making pitches and made adjustments,” manager Alex Cora said. “He was big for us.”

Bello’s line — 6 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 2 walks, and 7 strikeouts — did not reflect how well he pitched. He retired 15 of the final 18 batters he faced, giving his teammates a chance to get back in the game.

Nine of those outs came on ground balls as the Rays weren’t able to get the ball in the air. As Bello held Tampa Bay down, the Sox scored a run in the fourth inning then got a three-run homer from Triston Casas in the sixth to take the lead.

“It felt good to keep us in it,” Bello said via an interpreter.

Changing his pitch mix was the biggest adjustment.

Bello threw 25 pitches in the first inning, 16 of them fastballs. Over the next five innings he incorporated his changeup and slider more often and threw only 33 fastballs among his 71 pitches.

“He used his offspeed pitches really well today,” pitching coach Dave Bush said. “Threw a lot of changeups and used his slider effectively. Early on he missed a couple of spots with fastballs and the ball got put in play.”

The other key to his outing was letting the first inning go.

“Last year whenever I would have a bad inning or things are going bad, they would kind of snowball on me and I would get mad at myself during those moments,” Bello said. “Now being able to block those things out, if I want to get mad after the game then I’ll get mad after the game.”

Said Bush: “Most young players struggle with their emotions and frustration. Disappointment and anger come out in different ways depending on the player. He’s become better at handling that.”

The biggest moment came in the sixth inning. With a runner on third and one out, Bush came to the mound to strongly suggest Bello work around lefthanded hitting Brandon Lowe to face Ramirez, a righthanded hitter who had struck out his previous time up.

The idea was to throw a competitive first pitch and see what happened from there.

But Bello didn’t waste time. He threw three fastballs a foot above the strike zone and another that was a foot outside. It wasn’t an intentional walk but may as well have been.

Bush was smiling as he discussed Bello’s approach.

“Situational awareness,” he said.

Bello then went after Ramirez and struck him out swinging at an 89-mile-per-hour slider.

Bello was 0-2 with a 7.70 ERA in three prior starts against the Rays. That was on his mind Monday.

“That was the main reason why I wanted to win this game,” he said.

The Sox have won three in a row to keep their longshot playoff hopes flickering. It also was a good day in the baseball education of a promising young pitcher. Bello is 11-8 with a 3.61 ERA with four or five starts remaining.

“He keeps getting better and that’s good for us,” Cora said.

No doubt. Now go get an ace to pair with him.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.