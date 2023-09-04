Even after massive graduation losses, Newburyport boys’ soccer focused on defending Division 3 crown

For senior captains Duncan Coir , Finn Ingalls , and Nolan Smith , who have played together since the youth level, it’s their time to shine. The trio took up the new mantle with a purpose for the Clippers, ranked No. 18 in the Globe’s preseason poll.

But entering a new season after 18 departures prompts a few questions: Who is filling the starting spots? Where are the goals going to come from? And how do the Clippers keep the program’s momentum going with so much turnover?

Ten months ago, the Newburyport boys’ soccer team hoisted the Division 3 state championship trophy, capping the state’s only undefeated season at 23-0-0. The Clippers did so with a starting lineup featuring 11 of their 18 seniors.

“We want to repeat — plain and simple,” Coir said. “We’ve got a big community and everyone kind of thought that was the one trophy that [head coach] Shawn Bleau was going to get. But we reloaded and we’re confident. We’re going to go for a league title first, and then we’ve got big dreams.”

Ingalls will anchor the defense at center back, Smith will provide valuable experience and skill through the midfield, and Coir is a player Bleau expects to take on scoring alongside sophomore twins Sean and Ryan Gasbarro. Due to injuries last season, Ingalls stepped into a bigger role in the tournament, while Smith and Coir closed out games in the midfield.

The established roles are there for Ingalls, Smith, and Coir; with the season beginning Tuesday at Pentucket, the rest of the squad is taking shape around them.

“There’s a lot of underclassmen stepping up,” Ingalls said. “A lot of these players are coming straight from JV and starting on varsity. It’s really important to have that experience playing against some really talented teams. It’s good to be familiar with that level of play and the intensity.”

Going from a starting lineup full of experienced players to having just four players with state tournament minutes returning has been an adjustment for Bleau. In the early stages of the preseason, Bleau focused on how to work the ball out of the back and some other basics. But he credits his leadership with stepping up to help him work with a young squad.

“In the one bad scrimmage we had, they called themselves on it rather than me having to do it,” Bleau said. “They knew what they had to do and knew the things they didn’t do well … They’re going out there expecting to win games, and when we didn’t win a scrimmage game they weren’t too happy about it. That’s what I want as a coach.”

There are plenty of positives that come with the youth the Clippers have. Getting young players varsity minutes sets the program up for future success, particularly since there are key roles to fill. A year ago, these players were on JV with a crowded squad. Now, they have the chance to show what they can do.

“We have a few players that came in this year [for tryouts], we didn’t think they were going to make the team and a bunch of them made it,” Smith said. “They’re showing their skills and most of them are coming off the bench almost first, and we didn’t even think that would happen.”

The Clippers know they have their work cut out for them, and after an undefeated year, they have a target on their backs. But behind the leadership of Coir, Ingalls, and Smith, they’re optimistic.

“It’s all going to come down to how determined this team is and how hard we push, because it’s obviously going to be more of a fight this year compared to others,” Smith said.

Corner Kicks

▪ Billy Ryan is back for his 31st year as head coach at BC High. The Eagles went on a surprising run in last year’s Division 1 tournament, upsetting undefeated Arlington in the second round before losing 2-1 to Weymouth in the Round of 16 on a miraculous overtime goal by Bruno DeSouza. With eight starters returning, including Catholic Conference All-Stars Del Dibona (defender) and Jake McConville(keeper), Ryan has high hopes for fifth-ranked BC High this fall.

“We’re really optimistic about the season,” said Ryan, a 2021 induction into the Eastern Massachusetts Coaches Hall of Fame. “We have our entire back line coming back as well as three midfielders and a few forwards. Good balance coming back and we’re going to need our new players to help as well.”

With opponent rating looming large in the power rankings formula, Ryan scheduled a challenging nonconference slate. The Eagles open with Brockton Thursday and Lexington on Saturday. Catholic Conference matchups against top-ranked St. John’s Prep and third-ranked St. John’s Shrewsbury follow. BC High closes the season with Arlington and Weymouth, which Ryan believes will be helpful for the state tournament.

“We played Arlington two weeks prior to the tournament last year and it helped us develop a game plan,” said Ryan. “We always want to be competitive during the regular season and that prepares us for a state tournament run.”

▪ Oliver Ames, Lincoln-Sudbury, Ludlow, Masconomet, Wayland, and Whitinsville Christian were the Massachusetts programs chosen for the 2022-23 United States Soccer Coaches High School Boys Team Academic Award. The award is for exemplary performance in the classroom, and a team must have a collective 3.25 GPA for the entire school year. A total of 126 boys’ teams across the country were selected.

Games to watch

Tuesday, No. 1 St. John’s Prep at Milford, 4 p.m. — The defending Division 1 state champion opens with an intriguing nonleague matchup against a talented Hawks team that should be a factor in the Hockomock League. Prep beat Milford, 1-0, in the second round of the state tournament last fall.

Saturday, No. 10 Newton South at No. 14 Newton North, 4 p.m. — While South graduated the bulk of last year’s D1 quarterfinal team, the Lions believe their new core will be impactful. A cross city matchup with a strong North side should provide an early season test.

Saturday, No. 4 Oliver Ames at No. 2 Needham, 6 p.m. — With seven starters back from last year’s D1 state finalist team, the Rockets are challenging themselves right away by hosting the defending D2 state champs under the lights in a premier matchup.

Saturday, No. 5 BC High at No. 15 Lexington, 6 p.m. — Lexington begins its rigorous nonleague slate with a primetime matchup against the Eagles, who should be in the mix for the Catholic Conference title with eight returning starters

Monday, No. 9 Framingham at No. 6 Concord-Carlisle, 4 p.m. — Longtime coaches Dan Avery (Framingham) and Ray Pavlik (C-C) have their teams set up for successful campaigns as they face off in a nonleague showdown between D1 contenders.

Correspondent Matt Doherty contributed to this story.