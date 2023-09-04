Former Patriots coach Bill Parcells reportedly has given $4 million to former players

According to New York sportswriter Gary Myers , Parcells has loaned $4 million to 20 of his former players. He does so without any expectations of being reimbursed.

Bill Parcells developed a reputation as an abrasive and tough coach during his NFL career. In retirement, though, it seems the former Patriots head coach shows his former players a softer side.

Speaking on the “Boomer and Gio” show on WFAN, Myers briefly recounted the background of Parcells’s generosity. It’s one of many stories featured in his upcoming book about the 1986 New York Giants, “Once a Giant: A Story of Victory, Tragedy, and Life After Football.”

Advertisement

“It’s incredibly generous what he’s done with these guys,” Myers said.

When Myers asked Parcells why he’d do such a thing, the answer was simple.

“He said, ‘These guys have sacrificed so much for me with their bodies and their commitment,’ ” according to Myers. “What he has left, he’s designated to help those close to him that need it.”

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Parcells’s gruff personality has been at the center of plenty of NFL stories over the years. Former defensive end Marcellus Wiley, who played for Parcells in Dallas, explained the time Parcells ended running back Eddie George’s 10-year starting streak, among other anecdotes about his former coach.

Myers thinks his book will change some perspectives about Parcells.

“People are going to find out about how Bill Parcells has made this transition from a guy who had love/hate relationships with his players to the patriarch of that [1986] team,” said Myers.

Parcells won two Super Bowls with the Giants, one in the 1986 season and another in 1990. He went on to coach the Patriots from 1993-96, getting them to another Super Bowl, in which they lost to the Packers. He also coached the Jets and Cowboys.

Advertisement

Myers’s book is set for release Sept. 12 and includes interviews with Lawrence Taylor, Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and other members of the 1986 Giants.