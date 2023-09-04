Molly Fredo, Barnstable girls’ volleyball open campaign with win over Danvers

Seniors Molly Fredo (13 kills) and Sadie Wellbeloved (27 assists) led the fourth-ranked Barnstable girls’ volleyball team to a season-opening 25-7, 25-10, 25-9 nonleague victory over visiting Danvers Monday.

Senior Charlotte Sullivan and junior Molly Gleason notched seven kills apiece, and senior Logan Hurwitz added nine digs for the victors.

“I think their chemistry is really good, they’re pretty focused and together,” Barnstable coach Tom Turco said. “They got a single goal and a single purpose.”