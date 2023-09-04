Orioles maintain AL East lead with another series win, while second-place Rays keep pace

Tampa Bay stayed 2½ games behind Baltimore in the AL East with a 6-2 win in Cleveland. Taylor Walls singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning as the Rays salvaged the series finale.

Arizona, which has lost five of its past six, is currently in a four-way tie with San Francisco, Miami, and Cincinnati for the final NL wild card spot.

Adley Rutschman and Jordan Westburg had crucial doubles in a four-run sixth inning, breaking open a tight game and leading the Baltimore Orioles over the Arizona Diamondbacks, 8-5, Sunday to take two of three in Phoenix.

René Pinto added a two-run homer for the Rays. The Guardians got only five hits and remained five games behind the AL Central-leading Twins, whom they welcome for a critical three-game series at Progressive Field starting Monday.

Advertisement

Also on Monday, the Rays open a three-game series against the Red Sox in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Blue Jays climb past Rockies

Whit Merrifield hit a two-out, go-ahead RBI single in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Colorado Rockies, 7-5, in Denver to take two of three in the weekend series.

Vladimir Guerrero homered and singled to drive in a pair of runs and Spencer Horwitz, a late fill-in for ailing Brandon Belt, added three hits, including his first career home run to help Toronto remain 1½ games behind Texas for the third AL wild card, and four games ahead of the Red Sox.

Rookie Hunter Goodman doubled twice and drove in three runs for Colorado in a game that was interrupted by a 59-minute rain delay.

García saves Rangers with ninth-inning HR

Adolis García homered leading off the ninth after striking out his first four times up, lifting the struggling Rangers to a 6-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins in Arlington, Texas.

García drove in his 100th run of the season on his 34th homer, a 430-foot drive into the second deck in left field. Mitch Garver homered twice among his four hits and four RBIs.

Advertisement

Texas ended up squandering three leads before finally winning for just the fourth time in 16 games, pulling within a game of AL West leaders Seattle.

Alonso goes deep twice, Mets thwart Mariners

Pete Alonso homered twice and drove in four runs, reaching 40 homers and 100 RBIs for the second consecutive season, as the host New York Mets beat the first-place Seattle Mariners, 6-3.

Jeff McNeil also went deep as New York took two of three games from the Mariners to hand them their first series loss since Aug. 11-13 against Baltimore.

Dominic Canzone and Mike Ford hit back-to-back homers for the Mariners. Teoscar Hernández extended his hitting streak to 12 games, but Julio Rodríguez’s 15-game streak ended.

Dodgers avoid sweep by beating Braves

Rookie righthander Bobby Miller threw a career-best seven innings of three-hit ball, and the Dodgers avoided a four-game sweep with a 3-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves in Los Angeles.

Miguel Rojas had an RBI double and Mookie Betts added a run-scoring single in the fifth for the Dodgers.

Matt Olson hit his 44th home run to pull even with Shohei Ohtani for the major league lead, but Atlanta’s six-game winning streak ended. The Braves franchise hasn’t swept a four-game road series against the Dodgers since April 1906, when the Boston Beaneaters took four straight in Brooklyn.

Wild times in the National League

Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto hit back-to-back homers to open the seventh and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Brewers, 4-2, to avoid a sweep in Milwaukee despite getting held hitless by Wade Miley until the sixth. The win kept the Phils solidly atop the National League wild-card pack, 2½ games ahead of the Cubs.

Advertisement

Chicago kept pace with a 15-7 drubbing of host Cincinnati, as Ian Happ had four RBIs while Mike Tauchman and Cody Bellinger each drove in three.