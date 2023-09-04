Patriots place lineman Riley Reiff on injured reserve, ruling him out at least four games

The Patriots placed offensive lineman Riley Reiff on injured reserve Monday, which means he will miss at least the first four games of the season.

Reiff has not practiced since suffering a knee injury during the team’s final preseason finale. The fact that Reiff was even playing is reflective of the uncertain state of New England’s offensive line. While most of the other projected starters received the night off, Reiff took 15 snaps before his injury in order to get more reps at right guard alongside rookie Sidy Sow.

When the Patriots signed Reiff to a one-year, $5 million contract (with $4 million guaranteed) this offseason, the expectation was that he would start at right tackle. But a combination of availability and performance issues led the team to move Reiff inside to right guard.