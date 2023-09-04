Game 138: Red Sox at Rays lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox recovered from a tough stretch against Houston and the LA Dodgers by taking two of three from the last-place Royals in Kansas City over the weekend.
Now the degree of difficulty goes back up with a three-game set in Tampa to start the week. Monday’s opener against the Rays, who are 2 1/2 games behind the Orioles at the top of the American League East standings, features righthander Brayan Bello on the mound for Boston, which is 5 1/2 games out of the final spot in the wild-card standings.
Tampa counters with righty Aaron Civale, whom the Rays acquired at the trade deadline from the Guardians. Civale is 1-1 with a 4.66 ERA in three career starts vs. Boston.
The Red Sox are 1-7 against the Rays this season. They have not faced each other since early June.
Lineups
RED SOX (71-66): TBA
Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (10-8, 3.57 ERA)
RAYS (83-54): TBA
Pitching: RHP Aaron Civale (5-2, 2.34 ERA)
Time: 4:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Civale: Triston Casas 1-3, Rafael Devers 1-4, Reese McGuire 2-4, Rob Refsnyder 0-1, Trevor Story 1-2, Justin Turner 0-3, Luis Urías 0-5, Alex Verdugo 1-2, Masataka Yoshida 0-3
Rays vs. Bello: Jonathan Aranda 2-2, Randy Arozarena 1-4, Vidal Bruján 0-5, Yandy Díaz 5-7, Josh Lowe 2-8, Isaac Paredes 0-2, Luke Raley 1-4, Taylor Walls 0-6
Stat of the day: At 45-23, the Rays have the best home record in the American League (.662 winning percentage).
Notes: Tampa Bay won on Sunday to prevent being swept in Cleveland ... Bello will make his 24th start of 2023 and the 35th of his career. He took the loss vs. Tampa Bay in Boston on July 6 and recorded a no-decision five days later in St. Petersburg, Fla. ... Across three career starts vs. the Rays, Bello is 0-2 with a 7.71 ERA. The Rays have hit .317 in 14 innings against Bello ... The Red Sox are 19-14 against the AL East this season ... The Rays placed righthander Jason Adam on the 15-day injured list with an oblique injury. He is 4-2 mark with a 2.67 ERA and 12 saves in 18 chances this season. The Red Sox have 25 games left ... Leadoff hitter Alex Verdugo will not play Monday because of a tight left hamstring.
