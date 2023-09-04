Game 138: Red Sox at Rays lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox recovered from a tough stretch against Houston and the LA Dodgers by taking two of three from the last-place Royals in Kansas City over the weekend.

Now the degree of difficulty goes back up with a three-game set in Tampa to start the week. Monday’s opener against the Rays, who are 2 1/2 games behind the Orioles at the top of the American League East standings, features righthander Brayan Bello on the mound for Boston, which is 5 1/2 games out of the final spot in the wild-card standings.

Tampa counters with righty Aaron Civale, whom the Rays acquired at the trade deadline from the Guardians. Civale is 1-1 with a 4.66 ERA in three career starts vs. Boston.