Revolution midfielder Noel Buck is called up to play for England’s Under-19 team

Revolution midfielder Noel Buck has been called up to England’s Under-19 team to compete in two upcoming friendlies at the Oliva Nova Sports Center in Valencia, Spain
The 18-year-old Arlington native, who has dual citizenship because his father was born in the United Kingdom, will be the only American to represent the Young Lions and one of just two team members from outside of Europe.
Buck attended the Revolution Academy and then signed to play with the USL team Revolution II at age 16, the youngest academy graduate to do so. He also earned an appointment to the US Under-19 team in July 2022.
Advertisement
Buck is now in his second season in MLS after signing with the Revolution in January 2022. As a Homegrown Player — one of just eight in team history — he has made 24 MLS appearances, recording two goals and one assist.
The Homegrown Player rule, an addition to MLS regulations made in 2008, allows teams to sign players from their academy without counting them against their salary budget.
Buck remains a candidate to play for the USMNT in the 2026 World Cup.
For now, he will make the journey across the pond to join the Young Lions as they face Germany Wednesday and Switzerland Saturday before moving on to Euro qualifying-round games in October.
Lauren Thomas can be reached at lauren.thomas@globe.com. Follow her @lauren_thomas30.