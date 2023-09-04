Revolution midfielder Noel Buck is called up to play for England’s Under-19 team

Revolution midfielder Noel Buck has been called up to England’s Under-19 team to compete in two upcoming friendlies at the Oliva Nova Sports Center in Valencia, Spain

The 18-year-old Arlington native, who has dual citizenship because his father was born in the United Kingdom, will be the only American to represent the Young Lions and one of just two team members from outside of Europe.

Buck attended the Revolution Academy and then signed to play with the USL team Revolution II at age 16, the youngest academy graduate to do so. He also earned an appointment to the US Under-19 team in July 2022.