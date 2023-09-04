St. John’s Prep kicks off the regular season No. 1 in the Globe’s boys’ soccer poll

Regular-season games kick off Tuesday, and the top teams in the Globe’s boys’ soccer poll are diving right into the action with premier matchups.
Second-ranked Needham hosts defending Division 2 state champion and No. 4 Oliver Ames Saturday (6 p.m.), while Garden City rivals Newton South, ranked 10th, and Newton North, ranked 14th, square off Saturday (4 p.m.). No. 1 St. John’s Prep, No. 3 St. John’s-Shrewsbury, and No. 5 BC High will be tested in nonleague play before the Catholic Conference season begins. In the Bay State Conference, No. 7 Weymouth is a prime contender and opens Tuesday against Norwell, a favorite in Division 3.
Teams were selected by the sports staff.
The Globe boys’ soccer Top 20 poll
1. St. John’s Prep (0-0-0)
2. Needham (0-0-0)
3. St. John’s-Shrewsbury (0-0-0)
4. Oliver Ames (0-0-0)
5. BC High (0-0-0)
6. Concord-Carlisle (0-0-0)
7. Weymouth (0-0-0)
8. Masconomet (0-0-0)
9. Arlington (0-0-0)
10. Newton South (0-0-0)
11. Framingham (0-0-0)
12. Wayland (0-0-0)
13. Bedford (0-0-0)
14. Newton North (0-0-0)
15. Lexington (0-0-0)
16. Plymouth North (0-0-0)
17. Lincoln-Sudbury (0-0-0)
18. Newburyport (0-0-0)
19. Hopkinton (0-0-0)
20. Winchester (0-0-0)