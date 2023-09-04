St. John’s Prep kicks off the regular season No. 1 in the Globe’s boys’ soccer poll

John Barata and his defending Division 2 champion Oliver Ames team take on No. 2 Needham Saturday. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Regular-season games kick off Tuesday, and the top teams in the Globe’s boys’ soccer poll are diving right into the action with premier matchups.

Second-ranked Needham hosts defending Division 2 state champion and No. 4 Oliver Ames Saturday (6 p.m.), while Garden City rivals Newton South, ranked 10th, and Newton North, ranked 14th, square off Saturday (4 p.m.). No. 1 St. John’s Prep, No. 3 St. John’s-Shrewsbury, and No. 5 BC High will be tested in nonleague play before the Catholic Conference season begins. In the Bay State Conference, No. 7 Weymouth is a prime contender and opens Tuesday against Norwell, a favorite in Division 3.