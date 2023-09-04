scorecardresearch Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SOCCER

St. John’s Prep kicks off the regular season No. 1 in the Globe’s boys’ soccer poll

By Matt Doherty Globe Correspondent,Updated September 4, 2023, 45 minutes ago
John Barata and his defending Division 2 champion Oliver Ames team take on No. 2 Needham Saturday.Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Regular-season games kick off Tuesday, and the top teams in the Globe’s boys’ soccer poll are diving right into the action with premier matchups.

Second-ranked Needham hosts defending Division 2 state champion and No. 4 Oliver Ames Saturday (6 p.m.), while Garden City rivals Newton South, ranked 10th, and Newton North, ranked 14th, square off Saturday (4 p.m.). No. 1 St. John’s Prep, No. 3 St. John’s-Shrewsbury, and No. 5 BC High will be tested in nonleague play before the Catholic Conference season begins. In the Bay State Conference, No. 7 Weymouth is a prime contender and opens Tuesday against Norwell, a favorite in Division 3.

Teams were selected by the sports staff.

The Globe boys’ soccer Top 20 poll

1. St. John’s Prep (0-0-0)

2. Needham (0-0-0)

3. St. John’s-Shrewsbury (0-0-0)

4. Oliver Ames (0-0-0)

5. BC High (0-0-0)

6. Concord-Carlisle (0-0-0)

7. Weymouth (0-0-0)

8. Masconomet (0-0-0)

9. Arlington (0-0-0)

10. Newton South (0-0-0)

11. Framingham (0-0-0)

12. Wayland (0-0-0)

13. Bedford (0-0-0)

14. Newton North (0-0-0)

15. Lexington (0-0-0)

16. Plymouth North (0-0-0)

17. Lincoln-Sudbury (0-0-0)

18. Newburyport (0-0-0)

19. Hopkinton (0-0-0)

20. Winchester (0-0-0)


