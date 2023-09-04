EU official from Sweden is imprisoned in Iran for more than 500 days

Tehran has been scooping up dual Iranian nationals and foreigners on spurious charges, seeking to trade them for Iranians held in Europe or the United States, or to use them as leverage to extract money and other concessions.

The arrest, which has been kept under wraps for over a year by Swedish and EU authorities, appears to be part of an expanding pattern of what has become known as Iran’s hostage diplomacy.

BRUSSELS — A Swedish citizen working for the European Union diplomatic corps has been imprisoned in Iran for more than 500 days, making him an important bargaining chip for Tehran as it tries to wring concessions from the West.

Last month the United States concluded a deal with Iran to free five Americans held there in exchange for $6 billion in withheld Iranian oil revenues as well as the release of Iranian prisoners in America.

Still, this latest case, the details of which have not been previously reported, stands out because of the prisoner’s background as a European official. The man, Johan Floderus, 33, a native of Sweden, has held several positions in the EU’s institutions, coming up through its civil service training program. He was even featured in an advertising campaign to attract young Swedes to EU careers.

Floderus visited Iran last spring on what people familiar with the case described as a private tourist trip with several Swedish friends. As he prepared to leave Tehran on April 17, 2022, he was detained at the airport.

In July of last year, the Iranian government released a statement announcing that it had apprehended a Swedish national for espionage.

Floderus is now being held in the notorious Evin prison in the Iranian capital.

The New York Times spoke to six people with firsthand knowledge of the case. All requested anonymity, fearing a backlash for speaking about it. They denied that Floderus had been involved in espionage.

The Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs said it would not comment on the details of the case, citing a need for secrecy. “A Swedish citizen — a man in his 30s — was detained in Iran in April 2022,” its press department said in an email. “The Ministry for Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Sweden in Tehran are working on the case intensively.

“We understand that there is interest in this matter, but in our assessment it would complicate the handling of the case if the ministry were to publicly discuss its actions,” it added.

Floderus most recently served as an aide to the European commissioner for migration, Ylva Johansson, starting in 2019. In 2021, he joined the European External Action Service, the bloc’s diplomatic corps.

He had visited Iran previously, without incident, on official EU business, when he worked for the bloc’s development program, people familiar with his background said.

The Iranian statement announcing the arrest of a Swedish national in 2022 made note that the person had visited the country before, citing those visits as evidence of nefarious activity.

The European External Action Service said that it was “following very closely the case of a Swedish national detained in Iran,” but did not acknowledge that the person in question worked for the service or that Floderus had previously visited Iran on official EU business.

“This case has also to be seen in the context of the growing number of arbitrary detentions involving EU citizens,” said Nabila Massrali, a spokesperson for the bloc’s diplomatic body. “We have used and will continue to use every opportunity to raise the issue with the Iranian authorities to obtain the release of all arbitrarily detained EU citizens.”

Floderus’s family said in a statement Monday afternoon, “We, Johan’s family, are deeply worried and in despair. Johan was suddenly and without reason deprived of his liberty on a vacation trip and has been in an Iranian prison for more than 500 days.”

The statement continued: “We know that many are working hard to get him free and we are grateful for that. At the same time, every day is a huge trial, for us and above all for Johan. He must be released and allowed to come home immediately.”

Floderus was a member of the Afghanistan delegation for the diplomatic corps, but never made it to Kabul because of the Taliban takeover in August 2021. He did his job from headquarters in Brussels, where he lived for several years, people familiar with his background said.

“This arrest in 2022 was a real escalation,” said Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian charity worker who was held in Iran for six years on false charges of espionage. “It is shocking for me that the Swedish government and the EEAS have sat on it.”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was released last year in exchange for Britain’s settling of a long-standing debt with Iran.

Relations between Iran and Sweden are at a nadir. In July last year, a Swedish court sentenced a former senior Iranian judicial official, Hamid Noury, to life in prison over war crimes committed in 1988 in Iran. He is appealing.

The landmark case against Noury, who was found to have played a key role in the execution of thousands of Iranians, was a rare example of “universal jurisdiction,” under which countries can arrest foreign nationals on their soil and prosecute them for atrocities, irrespective of where the crimes were committed.

Just before Noury’s conviction in July 2022, Iran began escalating pressure on Sweden.

Floderus was arrested in April 2022. That May, Iran said it planned to execute an Iranian-Swedish scientist, Ahmadreza Djalali, on murky charges of spying and aiding Israel in assassinating nuclear scientists, accusations that he denies.

That month, Iran executed another Swedish-Iranian, Habib Chaab, a dissident who had been living in Sweden for more than a decade and was abducted during a visit to Turkey in 2020 and smuggled to Iran.

“My view is that the European governments keeping their new hostage cases quiet last year inevitably led to other escalations by Iran,” Ratcliffe said. “It is not a coincidence that they then started executing foreign nationals. Hostage diplomacy has shifted into execution diplomacy.”

Governments negotiating with Iranian authorities often push for secrecy while they work out what to do, in part to avoid public scrutiny. Critics say the secrecy allows them to pursue other priorities in talks with Iran without being held publicly accountable.

After The New York Times’s article about Floderus’s incarceration was published Monday morning, the European Parliament deputies who normally scrutinize the EU’s policies on Iran expressed outrage that the case had been kept secret.

“The imprisonment of a Swedish citizen and employee of the European Union is a scandalous event that urgently needs to be clarified,” said the Parliament’s Iran delegation chair, Cornelia Ernst. “The commission, and in particular Josep Borrell, must now explain how long they knew about the detention and why it was not made public,” she added, referring to the European Commission and the EU’s chief diplomat.