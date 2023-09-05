‘Crew of Three’ on the high seas

Kimberly was inspired to write “ Crew of Three: How Bold Dreams and Detailed Plans Launched Our Family’s Sailing Adventure ” about their journey. She, Michael, and Ally — now 19 years old and studying at the University of Glasgow in Scotland — will speak about their adventure at her book launch at the New Bedford Whaling Museum on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. The event costs $10 for museum members and $20 for nonmembers.

They had to learn to sail a different type of boat, adapt to living closely together, and figure out how to complete necessary tasks often taken for granted on land, like finding a place to dispose of trash and wash their clothes.

For many families, planning a trip can be a stressful, time-consuming endeavor. So when Kimberly Ward and her husband, Michael, decided to sail for two years from Massachusetts to Grenada with their 10-year-old daughter, Ally, in 2014, they knew a lot of training and organizing was ahead of them.

Ally Cat, the 34-foot boat the Wards sailed from Massachusetts to Grenada. Courtesy of Kimberly Ward

Planning, which spanned two years, began with selling their monohull and purchasing a catamaran. Then Kimberly returned to work full time, and the couple pushed their planned retirement five years back in order to finance the trip. They rented out their house. And they planned Ally’s fifth- and sixth-grade lesson plans with no internet access in mind, since it wouldn’t often be possible to connect from the boat.

In determining when to take the trip, they felt crunched for time with their growing daughter. “[Ally] was 8 at the time that we talked about doing a big trip, and we knew the clock was ticking,” said Kimberly. “Once kids get to about junior high age, they really aren’t so interested in hanging out with mom and dad.”

The family eased into the changes of living on a boat, sitting in a marina in Washington, D.C., for the first seven weeks of the journey while Michael flew back and forth from Jacksonville, Fla. to finish a work project.

Kimberly called “The Boat Galley Cookbook” by Carolyn Shearlock and Jan Irons their bible because it included many substitutions for items they couldn’t always find at stores where they docked.

“We did eggless pancakes once, and I was amazed to find out that you could do lemon juice and vinegar, and you let it set — things I had never ever considered,” said Kimberly. “And everything is made from scratch, so we learned how to make our own yogurt. We learned how to make our own granola. My daughter baked every single sweet recipe.”

Michael said the hardest part of the journey was being in such close quarters with each other for so long. “We all had our own corners, but our corners are like 8 feet from each other,” he said.

“My daughter was 10 when we left and I was 45, so we did puberty and menopause on a 34-foot boat, so this one is kind of a saint,” Kimberly said, gesturing to Michael.

Along the way, the family chronicled special moments from the places they visited with a mix of store-bought and handmade postcards to send home, signing them “Love, Us.” They returned from the trip to over 300 cards waiting for them. Kimberly is currently working on digitizing them all for her website.

“I want to preserve it because it’s quite the memory for us,” she said.

After returning to Massachusetts, Michael decided he didn’t want to continue with his technical consulting job and became an oyster farmer, and Kimberly compiled all of their memories into her book.

Kimberly said she is excited to launch her book at the New Bedford Whaling Museum, especially because she and Michael got married there 20 years ago.

“It’s a little bit of a homecoming for me.”

