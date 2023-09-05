How could smuggled Roman art have ended up at the Worcester Art Museum?

The Manhattan district attorney’s office declined to comment specifically on the Worcester seizure, but confirmed Tuesday via email that it was part of an “ongoing criminal investigation into a smuggling network involving antiquities looted from Bubon in Turkiye and trafficked through Manhattan.”

Today, that same statue is in the possession of the Manhattan district attorney’s office, one piece of a sprawling smuggling investigation that has so far executed seven separate warrants to recover some 24 stolen antiquities. Investigators have seized the objects, which date from the eighth century B.C.E. through second century C.E., from a private collector, an auction house, and museums in New York, Ohio, and Massachusetts.

For decades, the ancient bronze bust of a woman, perhaps a daughter of Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius, commanded pride of place at the Worcester Art Museum, anchoring the institution’s collection of ancient art.

New York Judge Ruth Pickholz issued the warrant to seize the bust on June 8, giving authorities 10 days to retrieve the object. She added that the bronze statue, which dates from 160-180 C.E., was valued at $5 million.

The Worcester Art Museum did not respond immediately to a request for comment Tuesday.

In an announcement on Sept. 1, however, the museum said that it had “transferred ownership” of the work to the Manhattan DA’s office “after receiving new information about the object’s history of ownership.”

Worcester Art Museum Director Matthias Waschek thanked investigators for “the new information,” adding: “The ethical standards applicable to museums are much changed since the 1960s, and the Museum is committed to managing its collection consistent with modern ethical standards.”

The announcement stated that the museum originally purchased the work in 1966 and that the seller provided “limited information about the object’s history” at the time other than the fact that it had been found in “southwestern Anatolia (the Roman Province of Lycia) that same year.”

The work no longer appears on the museum’s website, but according to the provenance once listed on the bust’s object page, the museum purchased the work from Robert Hecht. Hecht, an antiquities dealer who had been investigated during his lifetime for antiquities trafficking, died in 2012.

The Manhattan district attorney's office has seized "Portrait of a Lady (A Daughter of Marcus Aurelius?)" (160-180 C.E.) from the Worcester Art Museum. Worcester Art Museum

Elizabeth Marlowe, an art historian at Colgate University, said the bust at Worcester — like the large statue of Marcus Aurelius seized from the Cleveland Museum of Art last month — is part of a trove of bronze statuary allegedly looted by villagers from Bubon in the 1960s.

“All these pieces start surfacing on the market in the 1960s,” she said. “The dealers are passing on the report of where these came from, so it’s like the worst-kept secret in the world.”

After seizing a large bronze statue from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in March as part of the same ongoing investigation, Matthew Bogdanos, head of the Manhattan DA’s antiquities trafficking unit, compared the villagers’ looting of the Bubon site to “a commercial enterprise.”

Marlowe has called it “very possible” that Hecht sold the entire group.

The New York district attorney’s ongoing investigation has included similar seizures at the Met; Christie’s; Fordham Museum of Etruscan, Greek, and Roman Art; and from the private collection of long-time Met donor Shelby White.

In its announcement, the Worcester museum said it had “never previously received a claim or learned of any defect in ownership” of the bust, adding that after considering “new evidence” the museum believes “the bronze was likely stolen and improperly imported.”

In a statement accompanying the museum’s announcement, Claire C. Whitner, Worcester’s director of curatorial affairs, said, “We are honored to play a part in the return of this Roman bust, which has been enjoyed by visitors to the Museum for over five decades.”

Malcolm Gay can be reached at malcolm.gay@globe.com. Follow him @malcolmgay.