This Boston penthouse ‘in the sky’ is on the market for nearly $10 million. See the photos.

The property owners are looking to part ways with the two-story penthouse bordering the South End and Back Bay after deciding it was time for a change, said Colleen Coopersmith of Cort Petrocelli Coopersmith Group, one of the listing agents of the 3,378 square foot home.

Dubbed the “penthouse in the sky” for its panoramic views of the city and sprawling outdoor space, a recognizable residence in Boston is on the market for the price of $9.95 million.

A bedroom at at 221 Columbus Ave., Unit 800. Amanda Bettie/Boston Virtual Imaging

The property, with its lush rooftop greenery and trees, is visible to drivers on the Mass. Pike. and even to pedestrians walking down Columbus Avenue in the South End.

“It is very well-known in Boston,” said Coopersmith of the open, loft-style residence, describing the 2,725 square feet of outdoor space as “high unusual” for apartments in the city. “All the rooms you can access via outdoor space on the first and the second level, which is also unusual. Each of the bedrooms has a balcony.”

The primary bedroom at 221 Columbus Ave., Unit 800. Amanda Bettie/Boston Virtual Imaging

The sleek condo, which features three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, is located at 221 Columbus Ave., otherwise known as the Albert Pope Building, which was built in 1880 and originally served as a bicycle factory, according to Campion and Company. In 1998, it was developed and converted into loft-style residences by Heath Properties, with the condos boasting high ceilings and open floor plans.

The living room at 221 Columbus Ave., Unit 800. Amanda Bettie/Boston Virtual Imaging

In the process, developer Paul Roiff built his own private oasis in the sky — “a house on top” of the building with 360-degree views of Boston, Coopersmith said. An added luxury: French restaurant Mistral is on the first floor and delivers to residents.

The primary suite features a private en suite bathroom and a walk-in closet, she said.

The primary bathroom at 221 Columbus Ave., Unit 800. Amanda Bettie/Boston Virtual Imaging

The kitchen at 221 Columbus Ave., Unit 800. Amanda Bettie/Boston Virtual Imaging

The property, which has been on the market since June, also comes with several amenities, including a concierge on weekday, two fireplaces, and two parking spaces in a private garage downstairs. But the main selling point, Coopersmith said, is “the amount of outdoor space.”

Photos of the listing show the modern finishes inside, with a palette primarily consisting of beige, taupe, white, and grey tones. With its expansive windows and walkaround space outside, Boston can be seen at every turn.

The deck at 221 Columbus Ave., Unit 800. Amanda Bettie/Boston Virtual Imaging

Situated on the cusp of two vibrant Boston neighborhoods — Back Bay and the South End — the home also offers quick access to Back Bay station and a number of nearby restaurants and stores, Coopersmith said.

“There’s a loft-like feeling with lots of light,” she said. “There’s nothing like it with the two levels of living. It is very open-feeling and special.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.