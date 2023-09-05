Employers are reclaiming the balance of power

Paychecks climbed, especially for low-paying jobs, and unemployment fell. Opportunities to trade up to better jobs expanded. And workers flexed their new muscle by forming the first unions at Starbucks and Amazon .

What happened: Employers couldn’t find enough workers as the face-to-face economy — everything from hotels to hospitals and retailers to hair salons — came back to life after the rollout of COVID vaccines.

“For the first time in a generation, workers are gaining the upper hand ,” The New York Times reported in June 2021. It was 16 months into the pandemic and the labor market had been upended.

Fast forward: Today, the balance of power is shifting back toward employers.

Hiring has slowed for months against the headwinds of higher interest rates imposed by the Federal Reserve to restrain inflation. Companies are getting stingier with signing bonuses and wage increases.

Meanwhile, people are pouring into the labor force, some returning after a break, others for the first time. Perhaps they think they’d better get in while the getting is good.

The Fed says the demand for workers is still outstripping supply. Policy makers argue that they can’t slow the growth in prices unless the labor mismatch is corrected and wage gains moderate. (Some economists have disputed that assertion, but that’s a story for another day.)

The latest: Data released last week showed that after 11 rate increases — taking the Fed’s benchmark lending rate from near zero to a range of 5.25 percent to 5.50 percent — the central bank is getting results.

Employers have added an average of 150,000 jobs over the past three months, the Labor Department said on Friday. That compares with a gain of nearly 411,000 jobs a month last year, an unsustainable hiring spree that began after COVID shutdowns turned the job market inside out.

In a separate report last week, the Labor Department said job openings decreased in July to the lowest level since March 2021. And a monthly Conference Board survey found that fewer respondents believe jobs are “plentiful” and more say jobs are “hard to get.”

What it means: “The negotiating power between workers and their employers is more balanced than any time since the economy reopened from the pandemic,” Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, said in an email.

But Zandi expects that “workers will likely have the upper hand for some time to come.

”Despite the recent declines, hiring and wage growth are still running at healthy clips,” he said. Job openings and quit rates are simply back to levels that were normal before the pandemic.

Moreover, the labor supply remains anemic due to baby boomer retirements and pressure on foreign immigration.

A different take: Alicia Sasser Modestino, an economist and associate professor at Northeastern University, isn’t optimistic that workers will hold on to their gains very long. In an email, she laid out three primary concerns.

Wages will come under pressure as companies spend down the record profits that underwrote the higher salaries and benefits to lure workers coming out of the pandemic.

After struggling to hire and train, many employers have avoided broad layoffs. Instead, they are “redesigning jobs, demanding more of workers, and seeing who is left standing when the music stops,” Modestino said. “Some people are getting laid off. It’s just very selective and likely the least ‘employable’ — meaning the most vulnerable populations” are affected the most, she said.

The protections baby boomers enjoyed — strong unions, healthy pensions, and a minimum wage with strong purchasing power — are gone.

What’s next: The labor market is a crossroads.

Employers are fighting for more leverage as the job market cools. Workers are increasingly resorting to strikes or the threat of strikes to hold on to their gains. How the United Auto Workers union fares in its showdown with the Big Three automakers — the contract runs out on Sept. 14 — could set the tone for years to come.

After three years of a strong labor market, we have much to celebrate, with big wage gains among low-wage workers and unions negotiating historic contracts,” economist Claudia Sahm wrote on her Substack blog Stay-At-Home Macro.

”But we are seeing that strength wane some. We may not be able to celebrate like this next year.”

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeNewsEd.