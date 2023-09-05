How a Boston entrepreneur helped more than 160,000 children in Central America to read and write

Van Busum said no, but, at Ana’s insistence, she began teaching the girl to read. Word spread to other farms and villages, and soon dozens of children joined the reading circle. Some walked an hour or more to get there.

Kristin Van Busum packed up and left her comfortable life in Boston’s Back Bay in 2014, heading for Nicaragua on a Fulbright scholarship to study how small farmers could sell their coffee in global markets. On a cool morning, in a village about 140 miles from the capital Managua, Van Busum was drawing water from a well when a 12-year-old girl named Ana tugged on her skirt and asked Van Busum if she was a teacher.

The experience not only changed the children’s lives, but also Van Busum’s. After living in Nicaragua for four years, she retuned to Boston in 2018 to found the nonprofit Project Alianza to promote literacy in the poorest, most remote regions of Central America.

“After witnessing the incredible determination of Ana and the other children,” Van Busum said, “just returning to my comfortable life in Boston didn’t feel right anymore.”

Since then, Van Busum has traveled back to Central America dozens of times, enduring seven-hour flights, hard beds, and intermittent running water. Project Alianza has built 16 schools and trained 200 educators who not only teach, but also make house calls to involve families in their children’s education. More than 160,000 children have learned to read and write over the past five years.

Van Busum says she and Project Alianza are far from done. In October, Project Alianza will release and distribute a free learning app to teach thousands more children to read and write. And over the next year, the nonprofit plans to train 100 more educators.

Ultimately, Van Busum said, her goal is do for education what Partners in Health — the nonprofit founded by the late Paul Farmer — has done for advancing modern medicine in the developing world. Like Partners in Health, Project Alianza seeks not just to bring services and supplies to impoverished areas, but rather to build the capacity of local communities to provide the services themselves.

Project Alianza is following methods proven to work, said John Floretta, the global deputy executive director of MIT’s Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab, which aims to reduce poverty through empirical research. For example, Project Alianza follows a successful teaching model that doesn’t group students by age or grade, but instead by learning levels and reading ability.

“Taking that global evidence base as a starting point,” Floretta said, “then adapting it to address the needs of kids in a particular area is very inspiring.”

Van Busum grew up in a single-parent home in a small town in Indiana. Her mother worked two, sometimes three jobs, including evenings at JCPenney to get discounts on clothes for her three children.

Van Busum graduated in the top of her high school class, then went to Butler University in Indiana, where she studied psychology and Spanish and graduated with highest honors. She earned a master’s degree in public administration at New York University in 2010.

Soon after, she took a job in Boston office of RAND Corp., the California-based think tank. Four four years later, she was awarded the Fulbright that brought her to Nicaragua in 2014.

Working in Nicaragua has come with challenges. Obtaining books, pencils, and other essential supplies is always difficult in the remote communities where Project Alianza operates. Natural disasters can make it even harder.

In 2020, rain from hurricanes Eta and Iota caused landslides that flattened homes and killed more than a dozen people, including three Project Alianza students. The organization used one of its schools as a shelter for 30 people, some who had to stay there for months.

“It was a total shift from education mode to disaster mode in a heartbeat,” Van Busum said. “But it reinforced our role not just in education, but also in being there in times of crisis.”

Already this year, Van Busum has traveled to Nicaragua nearly a dozen times. Her days there can start before dawn and continue well after sunset before ending in a bed in Project Alianza’s office in Mategalpa in central Nicaragua. She meets with families concerned about their kids dropping out of school, confers with government officials, speaks at conferences, and interacts with educators. She buys diapers, snacks, and other basic necessities that are hard to get in these communities.

“A lot of folks tend to romanticize what I do, but let me set the record straight: every day is a grind,” Van Busum said. “The game-changer is that I’m deeply committed to what I’m working towards — a world where kids are given a chance to reach their potential and women can be part of leading that charge.”

Two women at the forefront of Project Alianza’s efforts in Nicaragua are Amalia Castellanos Altamirano and Loyda Davila. Van Busum recalls Castellanos Altamirano guiding construction workers building a school and Davila, seven-months pregnant, riding her motorcycle to check on educators.

Castellanos Altamirano, who worked with another initiative supporting girls and women in Nicaragua before joining Project Alianza as a program director, said she was initially skeptical of Van Busum, viewing her as distant and wondering about her commitment to the long work ahead.

But while traveling together, Van Busum broke the ice by asking Castellanos Altamirano about her hopes, goals, and aspirations.

“That’s where [I] realized that Kristin really cared,” Castellanos Altamirano, said through a translator. “She didn’t see [me] as an employee, but she saw [me] as a woman and as a friend.”

The nonprofit operates with an annual budget of about $500,000 a year, raising money from individuals, foundations, coffee companies, and importers. It also receives around $1 million in in-kind donations such as supplies, educational materials, and land to build schools.

One major donor is the VoLo Foundation, a charity that supports health care, education, and environmental initiatives. The foundation declined to disclose how much it contributes, but called the amount “substantial.”

“Project Alianza is really one of those rare diamonds that adapts to utilizing every single dollar that comes their way and stretching it as far as it will go,” said Shannon Maganiezin, VoLo’s operations director. “We’re really proud to see women empowered. We are really, really proud to see the quality of the curriculum.”

Nearly a decade after she stood at a well in a poor Nicaraguan village, Van Busum still thinks of the 12-year-old girl who so desperately wanted to learn to read. Van Busum said she’s lost track of Ana, who, she heard, left with her family to go to the United States a few years ago.

But she knows that thousands of other Anas in Nicaragua and developing nations are seeking education — and a better life. Each day, whether working in the urban bustle of Boston, or remoteness of rural Nicaragua, Van Busum says she pictures those girls and how she and Project Alianza might help them escape poverty, ignorance, and hopelessness.

“In a way,” she said, “I’m creating a reality that I want for the whole world: more opportunities, more innovation, addressing challenges that give people purpose.”

