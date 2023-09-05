Wonderfund names new CEO: Lauren Baker

After taking a role as the nonprofit’s board vice chair, Baker helped to significantly expand its mission and significantly raise its profile. It helped, of course, that her husband, Charlie Baker, was the governor at the time.

Six years ago, Lauren Baker helped relaunch a nonprofit that helps kids in the Department of Children and Families system, changing what was then the DCF Kids Fund into what is now called the Wonderfund.

She’s always been a volunteer there, though, until now. This week, Baker becomes Wonderfund’s next CEO. She takes over for Erin Murphy Rafferty, who in 2017 became the nonprofit’s CEO and first direct employee; Rafferty is leaving to take a job with Suffolk Construction.

It’s not an opportunity that Baker went looking for. But when Rafferty told her in July about her plans to leave, a light bulb went off. Maybe she should give it a shot. After all, she already knows the organization as well as anyone. And with her husband now back in the private sector, and her responsibilities as first lady behind her, she was free to accept a full-time job there.

“Anything we can do to help put these kids on solid ground, we should be doing,” Baker said. “I’m really excited to be able to take over the lead of this organization. ... I’m grateful to Erin for everything she’s done in growing the Wonderfund to this point. I’m really looking forward to building on the momentum we have so we can keep saying ‘yes’ to the social workers and the kids we all serve.”

The Wonderfund, now with an annual budget of nearly $2.5 million and a full-time staff of five, has a modest beginning. It was started by a social worker, Saf Caruso, at what was then the Department of Social Services in the late 1990s as a way to channel private donations to the public agency to pay for kids’ holiday gifts. (Caruso became the first executive director, a job that was part of DSS and then DCF until the 2017 relaunch.) Annual fund raising typically ranged from $250,000 to $400,000.

Baker became interested in helping kids with cases at DCF soon after her husband was inaugurated in early 2015. Her business background is in advertising though she took many years off from her career to focus on raising her children while her husband led insurer Harvard Pilgrim. During that time, she became heavily involved in Marion Court College, a now-shuttered Catholic school where she served as board chair and director of institutional advancement. When Charlie was elected governor, she said she thought it was important to use her new public platform to shine a light on social causes that were important to her.

She learned about this small nonprofit, then the DCF Kids Fund, focused on holiday gifts. Baker saw the potential to expand the mission, and led its relaunch and rebirth in 2017 as the Wonderfund. (Boston ad agency Allen & Gerritsen helped with the rebranding.) The annual gift drive is no longer the focus: The Boston-based nonprofit also helps pay for afterschool activities and sports equipment, provides clothes when kids are moved into a foster home, and refurbishes DCF offices to make them more homey and less institutional.

“[Caruso] had this 501(c)3 designation ... and I thought it had huge potential to be a very big resource to DCF in more ways than just holiday gifts,” Baker recalled. “In 2015, I started the process of pulling a group of volunteers together and we reimagined and reengineered everything about the DCF Fund so it could scale to serve more kids.”

Baker didn’t have a hard time finding donors. The Wonderfund has raised some $30 million over the past six years, on top of an estimated $20 million worth of in-kind donations.

“Who doesn’t want to help a kid who, through no fault of their own, has suffered really tough stuff?” Baker said. “People rarely say no to helping these kids.”

About 43,000 kids are in the DCF system currently, including about 10,000 in foster homes. All are eligible for the Wonderfund’s support.

Before joining the Wonderfund, Rafferty held several civic roles in Boston — including as chief operating officer for the organization behind Boston’s 2024 Olympics bid, an effort that Suffolk owner John Fish spearheaded. At Suffolk, Rafferty will be vice president of business development for the Northeast region.

Rafferty said she was thrilled when Baker suggested taking over leadership of the Wonderfund.

“Nobody knows the organization and the evolution of the organization better than Lauren does,” Rafferty said. “Nobody feels the mission of the organization more deeply in her heart than Lauren does.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him @jonchesto.