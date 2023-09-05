Restaurant tech company Toast names new CEO

Comparato, who has run the restaurant payments company since 2015, will remain on Toast’s board when Narang takes the top job starting on January 1.

Boston software company Toast announced a change at the top on Tuesday: Cofounder Aman Narang will take over as chief executive as Chris Comparato steps aside.

Toast cofounder Aman Narang, pictured here, will take over as chief executive of the restaurant payments company as Chris Comparato steps aside.

The shift comes as Toast is growing strongly and moving towards profitability. But the company’s stock price remains stuck at half the level of its 2021 initial public offering. And Toast angered its restaurant customers in July by imposing a 99-cent transaction fee and quickly dropped the idea after broad pushback.

Narang cofounded Toast in 2011 with Steve Fredette and Jonathan Grimm, two coworkers he met at enterprise software company Endeca. Narang has largely focused on sales, marketing, and operations since then and currently holds the title of chief operating officer.

”Chris has led Toast through an incredible period of growth, and I have deeply valued his mentorship and friendship as we built Toast into the industry leader it is today,” Narang said in a statement. “The past decade since we founded Toast has been such a remarkable journey. I am honored and excited to accept the responsibility of CEO.”

Toast’s stock was down 1 percent to $21.69 in pre-market trading on Tuesday after the announcement. The stock was priced at $40 in Toast’s September 2021 IPO.





