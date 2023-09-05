Search set for new Massport head

The search is on for a new chief executive of the Massachusetts Port Authority, the quasi-public authority that runs Logan Airport. The Massport board on Tuesday decided to issue a request for proposals to hire a headhunting firm that would vet candidates interested in taking over for current chief executive Lisa Wieland. She is leaving in early November to take a top management job with National Grid. The board also voted to establish a screening committee consisting of three members – Patricia Jacobs, Sean O’Brien, and Warren Fields — who will interview candidates and submit an unspecified number of finalists to the full board for consideration. Massport board members hope to pick a headhunting firm in mid-October. The screening committee will interview candidates in January and February and present finalists to the board for consideration in March or April. The process is similar to the one used when Massport’s board picked Wieland, who was then Massport’s head of port operations, to be the chief executive in 2019. After Wieland leaves in early November, aviation director Ed Freni will serve as acting CEO of the port authority. On Tuesday, the board approved his extra compensation for the interim period: He will get a 10-percent bump in pay on top of his existing roughly $400,000 salary, as well as a onetime bonus equal to another 10 percent of what he gets paid during the time he serves as interim CEO. The pay for the new chief executive has not been set yet, although Wieland is earning about $400,000 a year in the role. The authority controls three airports — Logan, Hanscom Field, and Worcester Regional — as well as the cargo and cruise ship terminals and several major development parcels in South Boston. — JON CHESTO

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

GAS

Advertisement

Prices at the pump highest in more than a decade

Gasoline prices are now at the highest seasonal level in more than a decade even as the Labor Day holiday marked the end of the US summer driving season, sparking fears that inflation could accelerate again in a challenge to President Biden’s reelection efforts. The national average for regular gasoline stands at $3.811 a gallon, topping this time last year and marking the second-highest level in records going back to 1994 from the American Automobile Association. The move comes at a time when prices typically decline going into fall and is a U-turn after a relatively cheap summer for drivers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

SOCIAL MEDIA

TikTok launches first European data center

TikTok said Tuesday that operations are underway at the first of its three European data centers, part of the popular Chinese owned app’s effort to ease Western fears about privacy risks. The video-sharing app said it began transferring European user information to a data center in Dublin. Two more data centers, another in Ireland and one in Norway, are under construction, TikTok said in an update on its plan to localize European user data, dubbed Project Clover. TikTok has been under scrutiny by European and American regulators over concerns that sensitive user data may end up in China. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

The whistle-blower who helped take down German payment operator Wirecard AG is starting a platform to facilitate the detection and reporting of misconduct at companies. Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

INTERNATIONAL

Whistle-blower who brought down Wirecard starts platform to report misconduct

The whistle-blower who helped take down German payment operator Wirecard AG is starting a platform to facilitate the detection and reporting of misconduct at companies. Pav Gill, the former Singapore-based head of legal for Wirecard’s Asia-Pacific region, is setting up whistle-blowing platform Confide, the 40-year-old told Bloomberg News by phone. Confide is catering to companies that want to boost their corporate governance, including those operating in the European Union, where new legislation is forcing companies to make reporting of misconduct easier. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Royal Mail considering dropping daily deliveries in remote areas of UK

The UK’s communications regulator is reviewing Royal Mail’s obligation to make daily deliveries to even the most remote parts of the UK, a step the company has said is vital to improving profitability as consumers shift away from sending letters. Ofcom said Tuesday it would set out potential options as consumer demand for postal services has changed and continues to do so. The regulator said that it would provide evidence of the review to the government and parliament, which would have to amend legislation in order to change Royal Mail’s so-called universal service obligation. Royal Mail, owned by International Distributions Services, has sought to focus more on next-day parcels demand, which burgeoned during the COVID-19 pandemic and requires rounds in the afternoon and early evening. The demand for early-morning letter deliveries has fallen but remains politically sensitive. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

NPR chief executive John Lansing said Tuesday that he would retire at the end of the year, ending a rocky four years atop the public broadcaster. Drew Angerer/Getty

MEDIA

CEO of NPR to retire

NPR chief executive John Lansing said Tuesday that he would retire at the end of the year, ending a rocky four years atop the public broadcaster. In an email to staff Tuesday, Lansing said that he had informed the board of his decision in May and that NPR was now in the early stages of a national search for his successor. He said that he had made the decision to retire after discussions with his wife, Jean. A veteran media executive, Lansing joined NPR as its chief executive in 2019 after running the US Agency for Global Media. During his tenure, NPR faced serious financial difficulties, some of them brought on by the pandemic. In early 2020, executives including Lansing took pay cuts to help with budget gaps. In February, NPR laid off 10 percent of its staff, more than 100 people, to make up for a $30 million budget shortfall that Lansing attributed to slowing advertising revenue and fewer corporate sponsorships. NPR was also at the center of questions about how it treated people from diverse backgrounds after a number of its high-profile hosts who were women of color, including Lulu Garcia-Navarro, Noel King, and Audie Cornish, left the broadcaster. In a news release Tuesday, NPR said that under Lansing’s leadership, more than 40 percent of NPR’s executive team now included people of color, up from 9 percent in 2019, while 42 percent of the broadcaster’s workforce identified as people of color, up from 33 percent in 2019. During Lansing’s tenure, NPR won more than 90 awards for its journalism, including its first Pulitzer Prize in 2021. — NEW YORK TIMES

Advertisement

SOCIAL MEDIA

Meta to stop promoting news content in Europe

Meta Platforms Inc. plans to stop promoting news content for people in three major European countries, the latest sign that the social network giant is trying to leave the industry behind. The company will “deprecate” the news tab — a Facebook feature to prominently display news material — for users in the UK, Germany, and France. “We know that people don’t come to Facebook for news and political content – they come to connect with people and discover new opportunities, passions and interests,” the company wrote in an unsigned blog post on Tuesday. In recent years, Facebook has turned from news media as it dramatically shifted its business to focus on virtual reality and competing with the rising popularity of TikTok. Meta has also clashed with publishers about how they’re compensated and is blocking news material in Canada after the government passed a law requiring tech companies to pay news providers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS