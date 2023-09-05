State’s new system for handling jobless claims is set to launch Sept. 12

The first phase of the state’s new online system for handling unemployment insurance claims is slated to go live on Sept. 12.

The initial rollout is focused on eliminating “ineffective or unnecessary business processes” for employers and third-party claims administrators, Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Lauren Jones said Tuesday in a statement. The new system will streamline compliance, simplify communications, and offer English and Spanish as language options, she said.

The second phase of the so-called Employment Modernization and Transformation project, scheduled for 2025, will overhaul the claims filing process for workers. Development of the project began in April 2022 with Fast Enterprises, a Colorado-based government contractor, as the state’s vendor.