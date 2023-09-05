State’s new system for handling jobless claims is set to launch Sept. 12

The first phase of the state’s new online system for handling unemployment insurance claims is slated to go live on Sept. 12.
The initial rollout is focused on eliminating “ineffective or unnecessary business processes” for employers and third-party claims administrators, Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Lauren Jones said Tuesday in a statement. The new system will streamline compliance, simplify communications, and offer English and Spanish as language options, she said.
The second phase of the so-called Employment Modernization and Transformation project, scheduled for 2025, will overhaul the claims filing process for workers. Development of the project began in April 2022 with Fast Enterprises, a Colorado-based government contractor, as the state’s vendor.
Advertisement
Employers and third-party administrators will need to operate in both the new system and the state’s existing UI Online system for about 18 months, the statement said.
The agency said UI Online will be unavailable from Friday, Sept. 8, at 5 p.m. to Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 8 a.m. Claimants will not be able to file claims or certify for weekly benefits during that window. Weekly certifications for the benefit week ending Sept. 9 will be available starting Sept. 12. As a result, claimants who would have been certified for weekly benefits on Sunday or Monday will see a delay in weekly benefit payments by at least two business days.
Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeNewsEd.