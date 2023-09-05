Cooking for one? You’re worth the effort it takes to make an actual meal.

When the noted cook Deborah Madison and her painter husband, Patrick McFarlin, researched their book “What We Eat When We Eat Alone,” they found people confessed to all sorts of meals behind closed doors, ordinary to quirky, or things they had always relished but their partners or children who’d left the nest had nixed. Not infrequently, diners skipped cooking altogether, particularly aging men and women living alone, who admitted that meals could amount to just a few scrounged bits. “We were saddened by what we found,” wrote Madison, “about the lackluster note in the voices of people who seemed to feel they weren’t worth a good home-cooked meal or a set table.”

Living solo has its advantages. In a high-paced, connected world with instant digital access to friends and family, it’s good to go home to a bit of solitude, a place where you can take up the whole couch and recharge your batteries. But, getting dinner on the table each night can be a moment to make one feel most alone. There’s the work of shopping and cooking and no one to share in the cleanup.

Cooking for one is not simply solved by scaling down recipes. The labor of planning and preparing meals and using up produce before it goes bad presents a real challenge. Supermarket pre-prepared foods and meal kits are time-savers, but are generally lower in fiber, leafy greens, and nutritional value — and higher in salt. To make them at home, a Consumer Reports survey found, typically costs about half the price of grocery versions without forfeiting control over freshness and quality. So with healthy eating in mind, here are a few strategies to cook no-fuss meals that can stretch a few simple ingredients into nightly luxury dining.

Plan to purchase and cook in quantity. Batch-cooking meals and re-portioning perishables like breads and baked goods to store in the freezer will save money and time. It may take 15-20 minutes to chop vegetables and cook one meal, but 30 minutes to prepare four. Why not reap the return? Shop with a list in hand, and don’t forget to stock up on pantry goods and spices. Buy a variety of lean proteins, whole grains, beans and produce, especially squashes, root vegetables, peppers, and cruciferous vegetables such as cabbages, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, and cauliflower, which will keep a week to 10 days in your fridge.

A roasted chicken can turn into several healthy meals for one. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Roast a chicken on Sunday, rubbing its skin with a half clove of garlic, olive oil, and paprika. If you regularly eat out, your palate may be primed to prefer higher sodium, so rely on spices for flavor and try decreasing salt by 20 percent every few weeks. Portion the chicken into four or even six servings and send several to the freezer. Serve tonight’s alongside watercress with a squeeze of lime and perhaps some canned black beans seasoned with cumin. Reserve the others to enrich grain salads and one-pot stews — maybe barley and vegetables or farro and escarole simply simmered in broth.

Use think-ahead strategies and plan to repurpose food. Sauté bell peppers and red onion with aromatic spices, ¼ teaspoon each of ground ginger, turmeric, and cumin, a little chili, too. They’ll bring new life to leftover chicken when rolled into a flour tortilla. Cook plenty of the pepper medley because you’ll want to simmer some with half a 28-ounce can of crushed tomatoes and more cumin for a simple shakshuka. To finish, poach two eggs in its sauce and garnish with fresh cilantro. Bathe butter beans in the last of the crushed tomatoes, stewing them like Greek gigantes with dill, garlic, and crushed red pepper flakes to eat warm over braised greens, a satisfying meal.

Master oven-roasting to minimize clean-up. You’ll coax flavor out of vegetables when roasted well-spaced on a low-rimmed tray lined with foil or these silicone sheets, which make clean-up a snap. Heat ½-inch eggplant slices and quartered red peppers brushed with oil for 25-30 minutes at 425 degrees. Layer them with melted fontina and fresh basil between sourdough slices, and tomorrow make open-faced mushroom and pecorino toasts. At 425-450 degrees, fish can be done in 15 minutes, faster than the amount of time for you to dial take-out. Broil halibut or haddock with a little olive oil and lemon. Minutes to doneness, blister cherry tomatoes in the same pan and lay Swiss chard leaves, still damp with rinse water, to wilt. Try a garlicky yogurt tzatziki over simply roasted salmon or use it to top beets and greens. End dinner on roasted pineapple slices drizzled with honey and a dollop of Greek yogurt or mascarpone to enjoy in the company of oneself.

Dr. Ellen Kornmehl is a retired cancer physician who worked at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School. She can be reached on X @ellenkornmehlmd or at ekornm2@gmail.com.