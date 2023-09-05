The Culinary Guild of New England celebrates 45 years with event highlighting women entrepreneurs

The Culinary Guild of New England celebrates its 45th anniversary at Verrill Farm in Concord on Wed., Sept 20 with a reception and panel discussion with four women entrepreneurs in the food industry moderated by Sheryl Julian. Left: Sheryl Julian. Top (from left): Karen Collins, Ana Sortun. Bottom (from left): Kathryn Oh, Jen Verrill. The Culinary Guild of New England

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, The Culinary Guild of New England has evolved over the years. It was founded in 1979 as the Women’s Culinary Guild to support women chefs in restaurant kitchens and catering companies, food journalists, and cookbook authors. Seven culinary professionals who recognized the value of mutual learning started the organization — Lora Brody (chef/cookbook author), Sheryl Julian (food writer/editor/cookbook author and Globe contributor), Marian Morash (chef/author), Sara Moulton (chef and TV personality), Ann Robert (restaurateur), Dorothy Crandall (former Boston Globe food editor), and Ruth Lockwood (WGBH producer of “The French Chef”). They met regularly for author events and training sessions. The Guild was a valuable resource for Kris Piatt, who opened Cornucopia restaurant in 1983 and ran it for 14 years. “I was a young female restaurateur, and I knew I didn’t have much experience and wanted to connect with other women in the profession,” says Piatt. In 1997, when the name changed, they welcomed men and home cooks. “We thought we were out of sync with the times and needed to adjust,” Piatt says. “Now we welcome not only women in the food business but people who are food lovers, who love to cook or are curious about food, where it comes from, and how it’s prepared.” The group hosts cooking classes, talks, dinners, culinary tours, and more. The anniversary celebration will take place at Verrill Farm in Concord on Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 7 to 9 p.m. A panel discussion following a reception will feature Ana Sortun, restaurateur and cookbook author; Karen Collins, founder of Bisousweet Confections, a wholesale bakery; Jen Verrill, who advanced her family’s farm specialty foods and bakery selections; and Kathryn Oh, a physician and founder of Panbiotics, which produces food products to enhance health. Sheryl Julian, cofounder of the Guild, will moderate. Says Piatt, “The Guild has never lost sight of our core values of supporting women and food entrepreneurs.” Tickets ($50 for non-members) available at https://bit.ly/3sbsf5z.