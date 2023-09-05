A fresh new way to prevent food waste at home using vacuum sealing

When you clean out the fridge, you often find spoiled foods: leftovers from a meal, browned herbs, moldy strawberries. The same holds true for the freezer when you discover hamburger patties or chicken breasts with freezer burn. To reduce household food waste, consider the Zwilling Fresh & Save. The company, known for its knives, has created a system with a rechargeable vacuum sealer pump (resembles a pepper grinder), reusable bags, and glass or plastic storage containers with specifically designed lids that work together. The lids and the bags all have valves. By securing the pump to the valve and pushing a button, you quickly extract the air in seconds to stretch the life of foods. Food stays fresher five times longer with vacuum sealing, the company asserts. The containers and bags (PBA-free) are great for freezing meals, prepping ingredients for dinners weeks ahead, batches of cookies, and more. A starter set with seven pieces includes the pump, one medium and one large glass container, and two small and two medium vacuum bags ($99). You can buy larger sets (16, 32, and 36 pieces) and also purchase items separately. Available at Didriks, 77 Leonard St., Belmont, 617-354-5700 and 2284 Washington St., Newton Lower Falls, 617-467-4847; Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978- 263-1955, or go to zwilling.com.