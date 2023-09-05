Goat cheese for dessert? Vermont Creamery says yes.

Vermont Creamery in Websterville has a portfolio of award-winning cheeses. Recently, the company introduced a trio of dessert goat cheeses to cap off a meal. Each log would pair well with a glass of bubbly: Strawberry Spritz, inspired by strawberries and champagne, is mild, fruity, and blended with bits of strawberries; Chocolate & Cherry, rich and fudgy, is rolled in chocolate chips; and Honey Truffle, lightly sweetened and savory, has flecks of truffle. Cut the logs into slices and they are a nice addition to a dessert charcuterie board with fruits, nuts, cookies, and lightly sweetened crackers as a base for the cheese (4 ounces each, about $4.99). Available at Shaw’s, Star Market, and Whole Foods Market locations.