Recipe: Jumbo rugelach for Rosh Hashana prove the point that sometimes bigger is better

Sometimes bigger is better. In these oversized rugelach, ideal for the Rosh Hashana table, there's room for more filling in each one. These are larger than the small rugelach you usually see, but they're still crescent-shaped. Roll the dough into a circle, sprinkle it with cinnamon-sugar, walnuts, and raisins, and cut the round into wedges. Then roll each up from the wide outside edge of the circle to the tip. Most recipes call for cutting the circle into 10 or 12 wedges, but 6 wedges yield larger crescents and are easier for the baker to handle. This food processor dough is rich with butter and cream cheese, which bakes into golden brown, flaky, lightly crisp confections. To freshen up rugelach that are a few days old, heat them in a 350-degree oven for 5 minutes.

Makes 18 large crescents

DOUGH

2 cups flour ¼ teaspoon salt 1 cup (2 sticks) cold unsalted butter, cut into 8 slices 8 ounces cold cream cheese, cut into 8 pieces

1. In a food processor, combine the flour and salt. Pulse once to blend them. Add the butter and cream cheese. Pulse 15 to 20 times, or just until the dough starts to clump together.

2. Tip the dough onto a clean surface. Using your hands, gather it into a ball. Divide the dough into 3 equal pieces. Shape them into disks about 5 inches wide. Wrap each in foil. Refrigerate the dough for at least 2 hours or for up to 2 days.

FILLING AND SHAPING

¾ cup sugar 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon 1 cup walnuts, finely chopped ¾ cup raisins, coarsely chopped 3½ tablespoons unsalted butter Flour (for sprinkling)

1. In a small bowl, mix together the sugar and cinnamon. Remove 3 tablespoons of the mixture and reserve it for sprinkling on top of the crescents before baking.

2. In a second bowl, place the walnuts. In a third bowl, place the raisins.

3. Remove 1 disk of dough from the refrigerator about 20 minutes before rolling. Have on hand the bowls of cinnamon-sugar, walnuts, and raisins.

4. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

5. In a small skillet over low heat, melt the butter.

6. On a lightly floured counter, roll 1 disk of dough, sprinkling it with a little flour to prevent sticking, if necessary, to a round about 10 inches in diameter. It's OK if it is not perfectly round.

7. Using a pastry brush, lightly brush the dough with melted butter. Sprinkle it with 1/3 of the cinnamon-sugar, leaving a 1/2-inch border uncovered around the rim. Sprinkle with 1/3 of the walnuts and 1/3 of the raisins, distributing them evenly. Use the rolling pin to press the nuts and raisins partly into the dough.

8. Using a pizza cutter or sharp knife, cut the circle in half. Cut each half into 3 wedges (6 total). Starting at the wide end of each wedge, roll up the dough somewhat tightly to the tip, tucking back in any nuts and raisins that slip out. Pinch the ends to keep the filling in, then curve the ends slightly to form a crescent shape. Place the crescents, tip sides down, 2 inches apart on the baking sheet.

9. Brush the crescents lightly with melted butter and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon of the reserved cinnamon-sugar. Refrigerate the rugelach on the baking sheet for about 15 minutes to firm up before baking. Repeat with the remaining disks of dough and filling in the same way. You will make 18 crescents from the 3 disks of dough.

10. Set the oven at 350 degrees.

11. Bake the rugelach for 32 to 35 minutes, rotating the sheets from top to bottom and front to back halfway through baking, or until they are dark golden.