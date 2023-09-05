Recipe: Start the Jewish New Year on a sweet note with vegetarian carrot, sweet potato, and parsnip tzimmes

5. Remove the pan or dish from the oven. Add the prunes and cranberries and stir well. Bake, uncovered, for 10 minutes, or until the vegetables are very tender and the prunes and cranberries are plump in the liquid. (Total baking time is 65 minutes.)

Serves 8

The Yiddish word tzimmes means "big fuss," and some versions of this Ashkenazi Jewish dish are, particularly the ones made with beef. But this vegetarian version for Rosh Hashana isn't fussy at all. Large chunks of carrot, sweet potato, and parsnip, juicy with orange and lemon, seasoned with a touch of honey and cinnamon, are baked until tender. Prunes and cranberries go into the pan and the tzimmes is baked some more. It creates a flavorful dish to encourage sweet wishes for the Jewish New Year. There are many versions of tzimmes so you can change things up to suit your guests, such as adding dried apricots, dried apples, or dates. Cut all the vegetables the same size so they cook evenly. A bountiful bowl of these vegetables alongside a roast chicken or as a main course is a fine way to start the year.

Grated rind and juice of 1 orange Grated rind and juice of 1 lemon ¼ cup honey ¼ cup water 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar or white wine vinegar 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1 teaspoon kosher salt 2 pounds carrots, cut into 2-inch lengths (thick ends halved lengthwise) 2 pounds sweet potatoes, cut into 2-inch pieces 1 pound parsnips, cut into 2-inch pieces 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 cup pitted prunes ½ cup dried cranberries

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Have on hand a large, wide ovenproof casserole or Dutch oven. You can also use a 9-by-13-inch baking dish and cover it with foil.

2. In the casserole or Dutch oven over medium heat, whisk the orange rind and juice, lemon rind and juice, honey, water, sherry vinegar or white wine vinegar, cinnamon, and salt. Bring to a boil. (If using a baking dish, heat the mixture in a small saucepan until it comes to a boil, then pour it over the vegetables in the baking dish.)

3. Add the carrots, sweet potatoes, and parsnips to the pan. Stir to coat them with the liquid. Return the liquid to a boil, cover the pan or dish, and transfer to the oven.

4. Bake for 35 minutes. Remove the pan or dish from the oven and carefully stir the vegetables. Drizzle with olive oil and return to the oven uncovered. Continue baking for 20 minutes.