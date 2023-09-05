Vela’s Guara Pimenta talks Ted Kennedy, fine dining, and the Brazilian army

Tell me a little bit about the restaurant.

Winthrop’s Guara Pimenta, 47, got a job in restaurants after serving in the Brazilian army — jobs that had strong similarities, he jokes. Born in Sao Paulo, he came to the States on a whim and found work at Ambrosia on Huntington, a 1990s hot spot. He went on to Kingston Station, Les Zygomates (where the Globe praised his French onion soup), and the Blue Ox, where he won several burger battles. Now, the dad of three (I caught up with him on college move-in day) is executive chef at Vela Seaport at YOTEL Boston.

Vela itself opened about two months ago. We came up with idea to use the lobby that had a bar and turn it into more of a fine-dining restaurant; Vela, in Portuguese, means the sails of a ship. As a hotel, we wanted to bring a little bit of every cuisine to one kitchen, in a very nice, fine-dining setting.

What’s the Seaport like to work in? This is a neighborhood that’s seen a lot of changes over the years.

It’s pretty great. I remember when I was working at Ambrosia, and they started to talk about developing the Seaport. A lot of people thought that was going to be a mistake. And, today, it’s just booming with new restaurants and nightlife, and that’s great.

Some people might not remember Ambrosia on Huntington. What was that?

It was owned by Chef Anthony Ambrose. Today, he’s a good friend of mine, and he became my mentor. It was French-Asian, kind of fusion. At the time, when I was there, it was listed as one of the 25 best restaurants in the country. I was there from 1999 until 2004. It was a great experience. I can’t ask for better, because I learned everything with him. I studied other chefs because I never went to culinary school.

I want to talk to you about that. You were in the Brazilian Army.

Yes: I was in the army there, and after my time was up, I applied for a visa. It’s easy to get a visa when you’re in the army. I came here kind of just to be a tourist. A friend of mine was working in the restaurant business, and then they decided to give me a shot with Anthony Ambrose. I didn’t have much English, but it was a military-style kitchen: “Yes, chef. No, sir.” I cooked with lots of garlic; I fell in love with that. I think it was in my blood because my mom’s a great cook, and my dad’s a great cook. But I never thought about being a chef. That was a different thing.

I always thought about being a veterinarian! I went to a vet tech school, I think here you call it a trade school, and then the army. And now, today, I’m a chef. I was just going to live day by day and see what it brought me, and I fell in love with cooking.

What did you grow up eating?

One thing that really marked my childhood was at Christmastime, when my mom would make stuffed piglets with apple, sausage, bacon. It’s funny; my family had a hotel, a 20-room hotel with a restaurant. She had a fire oven and roasted. I can smell it right now.

A Sin Burger at the Blue Ox.

You’ve won burger awards several times at the Blue Ox in Lynn. What was your secret?

We made a meat loaf. It’s a secret recipe, but a meat loaf patty.

Any special toppings?

We did truffle aioli. And we made our own fries.

Why work in the Seaport? You’ve worked in a lot of different Boston neighborhoods.

I went to Les Zygomates after the Blue Ox. I had an article in The Boston Globe about my French onion soup! And then COVID came; Les Zygomates closed.

I was like, “You know what? I want to work in a hotel and see how it is. I never had that experience.” And I ended up with YOTEL.

And how was it different than the other jobs that you’ve had?

There’s more management than in a small restaurant. If I need something, I talk directly with the owner. Changing a menu is more of a big deal; I present the dishes to the general manager and food and beverage director. And we talk about all that; there’s more communication.

The French onion soup from the now-closed Les Zygomates. John Tlumacki

Where do you eat when you’re not working?

I love the Blue Ox. I love the Bolognese; I love the burger. People are nice; the servers, the bartenders. And I love the Winthrop House of Pizza. It’s a Greek family; they’ve been doing it forever. I love the marinated, grilled chicken sub. It’s out of this world. It’s one of the best grilled chickens I’ve ever had.

You have three kids. What’s it like to be a dad working in a business with such busy hours?

I was very lucky that my kids and my wife understand the hours. We never had a problem with that. Sometimes, she’s like, “You’re just putting a lot of your work first.” But they understand what the restaurant business takes out of you. But, on my time off, I try to be there with them, and I enjoy every minute.

Any advice for chefs trying to balance both?

In the beginning, if you’re starting this career, it’s tough to think about the hours. You just have to put your head down and work, work, work until you get to the point that you can relax a little bit. At the beginning, a culinary career is tough. I think any chef will say the same. We just need to make a restaurant happen; you just need to work 14 to 16 hours a day. When you see the restaurant is doing fine and doesn’t need the chef behind the line all the time? Then, you can relax.

You’ve been in Boston a while. How has the food scene changed over the years? What was it like in the late ‘90s, when you came?

Back then, we had all the big names: Todd English. Lydia [Shire]. Barbara Lynch. Ken Oringer. The food scene was big at that time. A lot of those chefs now have more casual restaurants. And today, I would say you have more diversity in restaurants. You have nice taco places; nice Mexican places; nice Brazilian places. At that time, you didn’t have that. It evolved because of the diversity in Boston itself.

What style of food do you wish there were more of here?

I wish there were more fine dining, almost a Michelin-star restaurant, but it’s hard to sell. It’s hard to do that with work-life balance these days.

Quick fun questions. Who’s the most famous person you ever cooked for?

Ted Kennedy.

What was that like?

Very intense. He came to lunch at Ambrosia, and we were just freaking out. He came to the kitchen to introduce himself, said he was going to have lunch, and then it just went from being relaxing to being very stressful in one second. I’m like: “Everything has to be perfect!”

What did he eat? Do you remember?

I think he had a lobster crepe.

Well, that at least sounds good. What’s your favorite snack?

Mozzarella sticks.

What’s your least favorite thing to eat or cook?

Cod. I don’t like the taste. I don’t know why; the taste just doesn’t go well with me!

Sum up the Boston food scene in one word.

Awesome.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.