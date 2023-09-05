What happens when you eat too many chili peppers?

The website promises a “truly twisted” experience, asking users how long they can last before “spiraling out.” Those who can make it an hour or more are deemed “Apex Predators,” which is surely reward enough for ingesting a substance that comes with a disclaimer to seek medical assistance if ill and to wash one’s hands immediately before touching one’s eyes.

Last week, Worcester high-schooler Harris Wolobah, 14, died after allegedly participating in the Paqui One Chip social media challenge. It dares users to eat a tortilla chip with Naga viper and Carolina reaper peppers — and to see how long they can go without eating or drinking anything else for relief.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of Wolobah’s death; autopsy results are pending.

Doctors say overdoing it on spice is never such a hot idea. This is largely because of capsaicin, the substance that makes peppers so spicy. In abundance, it can cause all sorts of unpleasant, and even dangerous, irritation throughout the body.

“Ingestion of peppers often causes anal burning, feeling of mouth-burning, and burning down the esophagus like acid reflux. You could also get burning over the bladder, low in your belly, and when you urinate. It is rare to cause trouble breathing when eating peppers, but with pepper spray, breathing issues can occur,” says Jackie Wolf, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School in the Division of Gastroenterology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Still not convinced? Consider this:

It could give you a dangerous headache: In 2018, a man suffered an intense thunderclap headache after ingesting a California Reaper, known to be one of the world’s hottest peppers. His woes started with neck pain, then progressed to dry heaves and headaches. A CT scan at the emergency room revealed that several arteries in his brain had constricted, prompting the headaches alongside reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome. The story was so unusual, it ended up as a case study in the BMJ medical journal.

It could rip a hole in your esophagus: In 2016, a 47-year-old San Francisco man ate a much-feared ghost pepper, which has more than 1,000,000 Scoville heat units (more than twice the strength of your run-of-the-mill habanero), in a contest. According to the Journal of Emergency Medicine, he later arrived at the ER after “violent retching and vomiting.” His esophagus had ripped; he was intubated and spent 23 days in the hospital.

It could make your poop turn alarming colors: In 2022, doctors chronicled the peculiar case of “hemato-cheese-ia”: red stools caused by too much food dye. This bizarre ailment was entered into the medical lexicon after a 22-year-old man visited the emergency room with abdominal pain and bright-red stools.

“On a detailed review of his dietary history, the patient reported eating a whole large bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos the day prior to the episode,” the (presumably annoyed) physicians noted in the aptly named journal Cureus.





Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.