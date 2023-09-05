18-year-old dies at Merrill’s Quarry in Westford

An 18-year-old died while swimming in Merrill’s Quarry in Westford Monday evening, State Police said.
While swimming across the quarry shortly before 5 p.m., he began struggling, went under the water, and did not resurface, said David Procopio, a State Police spokesperson.
The 18-year-old was swimming at the quarry with friends, Procopio said.
Westford police and fire responded, alongside Lowell Fire Dive Team, which recovered his body, Procopio said.
An investigation by the State Police Detective Unit for Middlesex County, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and local police is ongoing, Procopio said.
Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.