Amo wins Democratic primary in RI’s First Congressional District

With 89 percent of polling places reporting, Amo led an 11-candidate Democratic field with 31.7 percent of the vote, leading former state representative J. Aaron Regunberg with 24.8 percent, state Senator Sandra C. Cano with percent, and Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos with 8.2 percent, according to the state Board of Elections.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. – Former White House aide Gabe Amo has won the Democratic primary in Rhode Island’s First Congressional District, according to the Associated Press, setting him up to potentially become the first person of color to represent Rhode Island in Congress.

Amo will face the Republican nominee, Gerry W. Leonard Jr., on Nov. 7.

The Democrat is heavily favored to win the seat in Rhode Island’s more left-leaning congressional district. The winner will replace David Cicilline, who resigned earlier this year to lead the Rhode Island Foundation.

Amo, a Pawtucket native who has served two presidents and former Rhode Island governor Gina M. Raimondo, left his job as President Biden’s deputy director of intergovernmental affairs earlier this year to run for the open seat.

While he was well-known in political circles, the 35-year-old Amo had little name recognition among voters when he entered the race, never having served in elected office. His campaign was bolstered by more than $600,000 in donations and the support of political action committees in Washington.

In a crowded field of Democrats, support for Amo appeared to surge following news of an investigation into the signature collection on nomination papers for Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos’ campaign. An internal poll released by the Amo campaign in August showed him in second place behind Aaron Regunberg, ahead of Matos and state Senator Sandra Cano.

The left-leaning First District comprises roughly the eastern half of Rhode Island, including much of the urban core, East Bay coastal communities and Aquidneck Island.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

