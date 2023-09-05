An Emu is on the loose in Lakeville, Mass.

Lakeville Animal Control is seeking help locating an Emu on the loose that’s been spotted in multiple locations in the Lang Street and County Road area, according to a Facebook post.
The owner of the Emu moved out of the state, leaving the animal without a home, Animal Control Officer David Frates said in a Facebook post Monday.
With no place to go home to and scattered sightings around the area, Frates wrote it’s difficult for officials to catch the elusive bird.
“I have a man who is experienced at catching Emus willing to help, but we need to find where it hangs out the most,” Frates wrote.
Emus are a large, flightless bird that are normally found in Australia and known for their speed, according to the Smithsonian National Zoo.
Frates asked anyone who spots the Emu to call the shelter at 508-947-3891.
