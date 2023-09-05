An Emu is on the loose in Lakeville, Mass.

Lakeville Animal Control is seeking help locating an Emu on the loose that’s been spotted in multiple locations in the Lang Street and County Road area, according to a Facebook post.

The owner of the Emu moved out of the state, leaving the animal without a home, Animal Control Officer David Frates said in a Facebook post Monday.

With no place to go home to and scattered sightings around the area, Frates wrote it’s difficult for officials to catch the elusive bird.