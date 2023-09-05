One year in, the spotlight is on Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox, whether he likes it or not

“It’s like painting a picture, and you just started,” Cox said in a recent interview with the Globe. “I’ve just started to put the outline.”

Now, after his first full year in one of the most demanding posts in Boston, Cox continues in the same vein, saying his tenure so far is “a work in progress.”

When Michael Cox became police commissioner a year ago, he preached patience. Though he seldom detailed his plans for transforming the Police Department and reducing violence in certain communities, his message to the public remained: Change takes time.

In both personality and leadership style, Cox has an inward focus. He’s a quiet, cerebral man who’s much more likely to be working on organizational issues facing the department than out in front of the TV cameras at a crime scene.

Advertisement

One recent change he touted is a plan to rotate officers out of specialized units for one month to relieve overburdened patrol cops who often can’t take as much time off because the department is so understaffed.

The move was announced via internal memo, with no grand announcement to the public. Both the move, which is an outside-the-box approach to a department issue, and the low-key approach to rolling it out are characteristic for Cox.

But they carry a risk: The public doesn’t necessarily know about them. So even if they result in better police performance, Cox may not get the credit he deserves from a public expecting him to spend more time with them.

For example, Marilyn Forman of the Erie-Ellington & Brinsley Partnership Neighborhood Association in Dorchester said Cox “has potential,” but should be at more community meetings.

“Police need to do a lot to earn community trust,” she said. “The police need to be doing more engaging with community members, getting out of their cars, engaging with people.”

Advertisement

For his part, the 58-year-old Cox has broadly said he wants to build trust between his officers and the community by listening to what residents say they need. Internally, he says he wants to diversify the department and bring back community policing.

Cox has a list of what he considers accomplishments, particularly around training, responses to mental health calls, and logistical efficiencies. But observers — ranging from community leaders and progressive political advocates to the city’s largest police union — are quick to note he has not taken big swings and is not seen enough in public, especially following violent crime in hot-spot communities.

“It’s a concern that some of our community leaders still haven’t met him,” said Matthew Parker, executive director of the Union of Minority Neighborhoods. While Cox’s command staff is visible and the department is working hard, he said, Cox’s presence could put “everyone at ease about what’s happening with our communities with violence or other crimes.”

To be sure, the Boston department has many challenges: Recent efforts to diversify the force — which has failed to keep up with the city’s ever-changing demographics — have hardly moved the needle. Staffing shortages continue to plague the department, as it seeks to leave the state’s arduous civil service process for hiring officers. And the state watchdog agency’s new database of police disciplinary records shows the department’s 373 sustained complaints are the third highest in Massachusetts.

Advertisement

The department also has had high-profile scandals in the past few years. The previous commissioner, Dennis White, was placed on leave within a week of being appointed and was eventually fired following a Globe report about decades-old abuse allegations he faced. The department also saw longtime former officer and union president Patrick Rose plead guilty to molesting multiple children and endured an overtime scandal in which officers regularly claimed to have worked long weekend shifts for jobs that lasted less than half the time they reported.

In a recent hour-long interview with the Globe, Cox detailed the policy changes he has made in his first year, discussed the intricacies of running an efficient police force, and outlined internal changes he is excited to see in the coming year.

Some of those changes include adding supervisors for each police district and having his officers receive training for cultural competency and interacting with people in crisis. The department also eased — but not removed — its residency requirement for new hires, expanded its cadet program, and hired a diversity recruitment officer.

Michael Cox at the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute Cookout in Dorchester. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

His department has also partnered with organizations such as YouthConnect and the Boston Emergency Services Team of clinicians to provide services including responding to mental health calls. The partnerships, he said, make the department “able to offer services that we traditionally couldn’t do.”

“That’s a big deal that helps with our credibility,” Cox said. “It helps with building trust.”

Advertisement

Looking forward, he said he’s excited about getting the department accredited. Becoming one of 117 fully accredited departments in the state is a rigorous process that could take years, but would also mean his department’s policies are in line with the industry’s best practices in areas including use-of-force rules. Proponents of the voluntary process say this is important not only to make sure the department has correct policies and is following them, but also to better appeal to potential recruits.

“Once you set that up, everyone knows what they’re required to do, and we will do all the things we’re required to do all the time,” Cox said, calling accreditation an “urgent matter.”

Before becoming commissioner, Cox had a decorated three-decade career with the department but is best known for a 1995 incident in which other officers mistook Cox, then in the plainclothes gang unit, for a murder suspect they were chasing and beat the young Black officer unconscious. For years, the department tried to cover it up, with nearly two dozen officers denying they saw the attack, but Cox won a civil rights lawsuit against the department.

Cox remained on the force, though, rising up through the ranks to superintendent until he left in 2019 to run the Ann Arbor Police Department in Michigan.

When Mayor Michelle Wu tapped him to be commissioner, Cox returned to an understaffed department that lost officers to retirement and voluntary transfers and struggled to recruit.

The staffing woes forced officers to work overtime to meet minimum coverage requirements. Having to work too often, officers say, is one reason morale remains low. They also point to increased scrutiny of police over the past several years and criticism from reform-minded politicians.

Advertisement

Cox has repeated over his first year a need to “reintroduce” police into communities, having them engage more often with residents and have greater visibility in specific neighborhoods. He told the Globe the department does have more walking beats in the Bowdoin-Geneva area, which has struggled with violence over the years, but more broadly, “we need to do more of it.”

“It’s part of the culture change we’re trying to do,” he said.

Talk to enough Boston officers and Cox’s critics, and a trend starts to emerge. They like the commissioner’s personal virtues: He’s a smart, good-hearted police officer who’s trying to do the right thing. But then they say they want to see more out of him and — often times — more of him.

Larry Calderone, president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, the city’s largest police union, said in a statement that Cox needs to push harder for changes that would allow the department to attract more officers from other departments.

“While the BPPA certainly appreciates Commissioner Cox’s efforts to make the BPD a better, safer job for our members, at the end of the day, results matter,” Calderone said.

Specifically, he added Cox “could and should be doing more to help us eliminate [the residency requirement], thus making it easier to get more applicants and ease the burden on our officers.”

Cox remains in the middle of the tug-of-war between the Wu administration and the police unions, whose contracts remain open. Arbitration looms in the next few months between the BPPA and the city, a process that could end with an outside panel handing down a contract by which both sides have to abide.

Many of the reforms Wu ran on would require contract changes that are unpopular with union leadership and many patrol officers, such as overhauling the disciplinary system and altering the system of police details, when officers work extra hours for an array of assignments, including on construction sites and for utility work.

In his headquarters office, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox met with Deputy Superintendent Pam Harris to discuss Operation Quiet Streets. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Arbitration will likely play a large part of Cox’s second year in charge, as the process moves forward in the coming months. Wu, who praised Cox for his leadership and said she’s “grateful every day” for him, said the commissioner is “deeply involved with and is driving” the negotiation process.

Sophia Hall from the progressive advocacy group Lawyers for Civil Rights said Cox’s appointment last summer, given his story, was a “really important” moment for Boston. But as for how much he’s actually accomplished, Hall said, “Not enough.”

“I hoped that his selection signaled the city’s real interest in having diversity flow through the pipeline,” she said, noting that nearly all district captains are still white men. “Candidly, I’m not seeing that yet.”

Abrigal Forrester, a community activist who was on the search committee that selected Cox as a finalist for the job, said a major reason why they chose him was because of his “thoughtfulness.”

But, so far, “he’s in the observing and absorbing phase,” Forrester said, and he will need to make bigger moves in the next year.

Former Boston police commissioner Edward Davis, who ran the department during the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and is now a security consultant, said he would give Cox an “A-plus” so far for his steady hand.

“I think he’s doing a great job,” Davis said.

Cox thus far is unlike Davis and some of his other predecessors. Davis was one of a string of commissioners, including William Bratton, brothers Paul and William Evans, and most recently William Gross who were household names around the city. Gross even considered a run for mayor in 2021.

Cox is more reserved. He does not like TV cameras and is not a ubiquitous presence. The difference has been noticeable.

Asked about the public side of the job and whether a quieter commissioner can be dynamic enough to satisfy a community that demands visibility, Cox told the Globe he’s “an introvert,” and being a public face is “not who I am naturally.”

Instead, he said, he cedes the microphone to other officers as part of a development strategy and “deliberately [chooses] not to want to be the face of” the department.

But, “I understand the role of the job — engaging folks,” Cox said. “People need to know that whoever sits in this seat cares.”

His visibility has been a work in progress. This spring, he and Wu held open-ended public-safety press conferences in both March and May at police headquarters, something they planned to continue going forward. But that trend did not continue into the summer, aside from some appearances tied to specific incidents.

He was, however, the one out front following a shooting Aug. 26 that left eight people injured near the city’s annual Caribbean festival, first speaking to TV cameras at the scene, and again at a press conference two days later.

”To any bad actors who want to potentially come to any large gathering crowd to do harm — we have officers out there we will absolutely do all we can to make sure you are arrested for disturbing any kind of public space,” Cox said at the scene.

He added: “Our job is to be there.”

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com.Follow him @cotterreporter.