Autopsy conducted on 14-year-old Worcester boy who died after eating spicy tortilla chip in social media challenge

The Doherty Memorial High School sophomore died suddenly on Friday, and his family suspects he suffered complications following the “One Chip Challenge,” according to an online fundraiser on GoFundMe .

A spokesperson for the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, which oversees the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, confirmed Tuesday morning that the teen’s cause and manner of death remain pending.

Autopsy results are pending for 14-year-old Harris Wolobah as police continue investigating the tragic death of the Worcester resident, whose family said he died Friday after participating in a social media challenge where people eat an extremely spicy chip.

The Paqui One Chip Challenge dares users to eat a tortilla chip containing Carolina reaper pepper and Naga viper pepper, and to see how long they can go without consuming something else for relief. The chipmaker’s website advises consumers not to eat the chips if they are sensitive to spicy foods or allergic to peppers, and to seek medical assistance if they experience difficulty breathing, fainting, or extended nausea.

Worcester police have said officers, paramedics, and fire personnel responded to a medical call Friday at 4:30 p.m. involving a 14-year-old at a Rustic Drive address.

Wolobah was unresponsive and not breathing and taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, officials have said.

No one has been charged criminally in connection with the case, said Worcester police Lieutenant Sean Murtha, a department spokesperson, in a statement Tuesday morning.

“This is the first I have heard of this particular [social media] challenge, and I am not aware of any previous injuries,” Murtha said.

He said that while a cause of death for Woloba hasn’t yet been established, “I think it is fair to say that young people encouraging each other on social media to engage in high risk behavior is a dangerous trend and that parents should be aware of their child’s online activity.”

Requests for comment were sent Tuesday morning to Wolobah’s family and to the Paqui company. Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office referred questions to police.

A number of other social media challenges have made headlines in recent years amid a growing trend of predominantly young people posting videos of themselves consuming items in a dangerous manner, performing bodily feats that aren’t healthy, or endangering the public.

Among other challenges are the so-called blackout challenge where people try to hold their breath and pass out; the Orbeez challenge in which participants shoot at one another, sometimes in crowded venues, with gel ball or blaster guns; and the tranquilizer challenge where the object is to stay awake the longest after taking benzos, according to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Center for Injury Research and Prevention.

In Worcester, Wolobah’s grieving relatives are remembering him as a kind-hearted teen who enjoyed video games and basketball.

“The pain our family is experiencing is unimaginable,” wrote Wolobah’s cousin, Tashia Roberts, in the family’s GoFundMe appeal. “Harris was a light that lit up the room with his presence and subtle charm.”

Worcester Schools Superintendent Rachel Monárrez said in a statement that Wolobah was a “rising star” in the school district.

“As a mother and educator, I cannot imagine how hard this is on his family, friends and teachers,” Monárrez said. “My heart goes out to all who knew and loved him.”

The school district is offering counseling and emotional support to affected students and staff, according to the superintendent.

“It is during the most trying times that the community of Worcester comes together and this is one of those times,” Monárrez said. “May we stay focused on allowing the grief and healing process during this difficult time.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.