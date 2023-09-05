Cicilline watching R.I. voters choose his successor

On Tuesday, as voters headed to the polls to pick his successor, Cicilline spoke to the Globe about his first three months leading the foundation. And while he can’t endorse a candidate or say who he’s voting for because the foundation is nonpartisan, he offered some insights about what’s ahead for whoever ends up representing the First Congressional District.

Cicilline, who lost his first race in a 1992 Democratic primary against then-state senator Rhoda Perry, went on to serve eight years as a state representative, eight years as mayor of Providence, and 12 years in Congress. But in February, he stunned Rhode Island’s political world by announcing he’d leave office June 1 to become president and CEO the Rhode Island Foundation.

PROVIDENCE — David N. Cicilline said there’s no doubt this is going to be the most relaxing election night he’s had in more than 30 years — because he won’t be on the ballot.

Cicilline said he is enjoying his role at the 107-year-old foundation, which has awarded $355 million in grants over the past five years, including $84 million to about 2,400 nonprofits in 2022.

“It’s a job where, frankly, you are only limited only by imagination and your ability to bring resources to bear on a challenge,” he said. “That’s very exciting.”

On a personal note, Cicilline said he enjoys not having to fly to Washington, and having a five-minute commute from his East Side home to the foundation offices in downtown Providence.

By comparison to Congress, the foundation job offers a better chance to get things done quickly, he said.

“Obviously, in a legislative body, you’re one of 435, and your ability to quickly do something that is immediately felt by your constituents is sometimes difficult,” he said. “This job I think is much more like my job when I was mayor, where you get to see the impact of your work every day, and you also get to see the urgency of the problems and the challenges up close, which inspire you to work harder.”

For example, Cicilline said the foundation awarded $1.2 million in grants to improve student performance in Providence, Pawtucket, Newport, and Central Falls, by supporting work to increase the number of teachers of color in urban districts.

This fall, he said, the foundation will bring leaders together to review a housing report that the foundation commissioned in partnership with the state Housing Department. The 182-page report describes how one-third of all Rhode Islanders are struggling to afford housing, the second-highest growth rate among unsheltered families and individuals in the nation.

In addition to education and housing, he said, “One thing I’m very interested in playing more of a role on is climate. We are the Ocean State. We have assets here which are particularly valuable to our quality of life, so I think we have a responsibility to play an active role in that area.”

Cicilline also talked about his reaction to the explosion of political ambition touched off by his exit. A whopping 35 candidates declared their candidacies, and 15 candidates — 13 Democrats and two Republicans — qualified to appear on the ballot, although two Democrats ended up dropping out.

“I think it’s great,” Cicilline said. “It gives voters a variety of options, with candidates with very different life experiences and even some differences on the issues. So I think it’s very healthy for our democracy.”

He said he is not surprised to see so many candidates. “Being a member of Congress has been the greatest honor of my life,” he said. “So it does not surprise me that there are lots of people interested in doing that work.”

And Cicilline said he has not been surprised by the number of controversies in the race.

“I know from having participated in lots of campaigns, they are times of enormous stress,” he said. “I have nothing but admiration for people on both sides of the aisles who run for office. It’s not easy to put yourself out there. I think our democracy depends on people’s willingness to serve and to run campaigns.”

Cicilline said he would tell whoever wins the First Congressional District race that bipartisan cooperation is still possible.

“Even in the environment we are in right now, you can find colleagues on the other side of the aisle to work with,” he said. “It may not seem obvious from what you see on TV, but I found ways to work on issues with people on the other side of the aisle.”

For example, Cicilline said he worked with US Representative Ken Buck, a Colorado Republican, on an investigation of Big Tech, and he worked with former US representative Fred Upton, a Michigan Republican, on a a bill creating an Amber alert-like system for active shooters.

“Ken Buck is a very, very conservative Republican,” Cicilline said, “He and I didn’t agree on anything — literally anything — except the need to reign in Big Tech and have good strong competition policy in the digital marketplace.” But he said they developed a friendship and launched an 18-month investigation of the Big Tech platforms and introduced five bipartisan bills (two passed, three didn’t).

Cicilline said his advice to the next congressperson would be: Pay attention to your constituents.

“Your responsibility is to serve the people who live in the First Congressional District, and part of that advice is to be out in the community,” he said. “When you are out every night and every day, you are hearing from people about what they are worried about, what they hope for, what they like about what you’re doing, what they dislike about what you’re doing.”

Before he left Congress, Cicilline said he made sure to find a “champion” for the legislative priorities that he was unable to achieve during his tenure.

For example, he said US Representative Mark Takano, a California Democrat, is championing the Equality Act, which would add sexual orientation and gender identity to federally protected classes. And he said US Representative Lucy McBath, a Georgia Democrat, is championing an assault weapons ban bill, which would would prohibit the sale, import, manufacture, or transfer of certain semi-automatic weapons.

This year’s congressional race has been hard to predict because of a lack of independent public polling. But Cicilline said he does not foresee the Rhode Island Foundation funding polls in future elections. “Community foundations are pretty careful to present themselves and to honor their responsibility to be explicitly nonpartisan,” he said. “So it would be hard to imagine a community foundation would do polling.”

But he said some community foundations do voter engagement work to encourage people to register to vote and to vote, and others host candidate forums.

Meanwhile, Cicilline said he is probably going to watch the First Congressional District results roll in tonight, relaxed, at home, “but for the first time, by myself.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.