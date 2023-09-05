Coast Guard evacuates ailing passenger on cruise ship 180 nautical miles off Cape Cod

The Coast Guard medically evacuated a passenger on a cruise ship located 180 nautical miles off Cape Cod on Labor Day, the agency said Tuesday.

A woman onboard Carnival Legend was experiencing abdominal pains and had been vomiting throughout the day, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The cruise ship was en route to Greenland from Cape Cod, the statement said

The First Coast Guard District command center received a report from the cruise ship about the woman’s symptoms at 6:35 p.m. Monday, the statement said.

At 10:25 p.m., aircrew arrived at the scene, the Coast Guard said. The woman and the nurse from the cruise ship were safely hoisted onboard the helicopter around 11 p.m., the statement said

Advertisement

The woman and the nurse were then taken to emergency medical services at 12:05 a.m., the Coast Guard said.

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and an HH-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew were launched to assist, the Coast Guard said.

No further information was released.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.