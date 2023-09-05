One person killed in Route 3 crash in Pembroke, State Police say

One person was killed in a single car crash on Route 3 in Pembroke early Tuesday, State Police said.
In a statement State Police spokesman David Procopio wrote that the vehicle was traveling on Route 3 south when the crash took place around 3:47 a.m. Tuesday.
The vehicle crashed south of the Route 3 interchange with Route 139 in Pembroke, he wrote.
Two other people in the vehicle at the time of the crash were injured and taken to undisclosed hospital for treatment, Procopio wrote.
The investigation is ongoing and State Police did not release any information about the identity of the person killed in the crash.
This is a developing story.
