Former Everett schools superintendent convicted of assault now registered sex offender, loses state pension

Foresteire, 80, was found guilty by a jury in Malden District Court of two counts of indecent assault and battery for touching a former schools payroll clerk on the buttocks while she worked for him in 2017 and 2018 .

Frederick F. Foresteire, the ex-Everett schools superintendent convicted in February of indecently assaulting three women, has been registered as a sex offender and lost his six-figure pension, according to state officials.

A week later, Foresteire pleaded guilty to indecently assaulting two other women in 2015, while both worked for Everett Public Schools, prosecutors said at the time.

Foresteire was required to register as a sex offender as part of his sentence, and on Aug. 31, he was added to the state Sex Offender Registry Board website as a Level 2 sex offender, according to Tim McGuirk, a spokesperson for the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.

A level 2 sex offender classification indicates someone has a moderate risk of re-offending and poses a “moderate degree” of danger to the public, according to the state’s Sex Offender Registry Board website.

His criminal status also cost Foresteire his roughly $117,000 annual pension, after the state Massachusetts Teachers’ Retirement System board voted to forfeit those payments Aug. 25, according to Scott Olsen, an agency spokesperson.

The board adopted a hearing officer’s recommendation “that multiple links existed between Mr. Foresteire’s job and his crimes,” Olsen said. Foresteire had voluntarily waived receiving the payments since March, Olsen said.

The state is also moving to recover about $493,000 in retirement money that had already been paid to Foresteire. It has emptied a $380,000 annuity account Foresteire had paid into during his working years.

The former superintendent will also be required to pay back the remaining $113,000, Olsen said, though Foresteire has the right to appeal the board decision.

Mark Rotondo, the attorney who represented the three accusers in the district court case, said his clients “feel that the systems of justice have worked.”

“They are happy that the boards’ made the decision to strip him of his retirement and to classify him as a sexual offender,” Rotondo said.

In a phone interview Tuesday, Foresteire proclaimed his innocence, which he has done since his conviction, and said the allegations of abuse are not true. He criticized the investigation into the charges as unfair, and said he has appealed his conviction.

He said his guilty pleas were made on his attorney’s advice, and he regrets doing so, because he said he did nothing wrong.

“It’s kind of ridiculous, isn’t it?” Foresteire said. “I am disappointed that this has gone that far for an 80-year-old.”

Gerard F. Malone, an attorney who represented Foresteire, did not respond to a request for comment.

The allegations against Foresteire’s registration as a sex offender is the latest blow to a school district still roiled by claims of sexual harassment.

In March, just days after Foresteire was released from custody, the Everett School Committee voted to not renew the contract of Superintendent Priya Tahiliani, who joined the district in 2020.

In March, Tahiliani and Kim Tsai, who serves as a deputy superintendent, filed a lawsuit against the School Committee and Mayor Carlo DeMaria that alleged racism, sexism, and retaliation.

Foresteire, a lifelong Everett resident, led the city’s schools from 1989 to 2018, when he was placed on leave due to the abuse allegations. He retired quickly afterward with more than $450,000 for vacation and sick time he hadn’t used, along with his annual pension.

Prosecutors charged Foresteire in connection with the allegations, though it took years before the case went to trial.

Before his fall, Foresteire was once described as “the king of Everett” who long wielded influence in city politics.

Among those who looked to him for guidance was the current School Committee chairperson, Michael Mangan, who said last year he still sought Foresteire’s advice.

“I have the utmost respect for Mr. Foresteire, the former superintendent,” Mangan told the Globe in April 2022.

Mangan and DeMaria, who serves on the School Committee, did not respond to questions Tuesday.

Following Foresteire’s conviction and guilty pleas in February, DeMaria said in a statement that he had “a tremendous amount of respect for the victims.”

After his conviction, Foresteire was sentenced to serve 90 days of an 18-month jail sentence — though he was released after only 19 days, after a judge determined he was sickly and was not a flight risk. Foresteire is required to stay away from victims and witnesses in the case, as well as Everett schools and events.

Joshua Steinberg, with the Everett Education Coalition, hailed the “courageous acts” of the women who spoke out against Foresteire, in a statement to the Globe Tuesday.

“I hope this encourages other survivors of assault to come forward and know that their voices will be heard and justice will be served,” Steinberg said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.