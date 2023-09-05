Gabe Amo wins Democratic primary for R.I.’s 1st Congressional District

“I am so, so excited to be representing the people who made me who I am, in this next part of the journey,” Amo said. “We still have November to go.”

With 100 percent of polling places reporting at 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, Amo led an 11-candidate Democratic field with 32.1 percent of the vote, leading former state representative J. Aaron Regunberg with 24.7 percent, state Senator Sandra C. Cano with 14 percent, and Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos with 8.1 percent, according the state Board of Elections.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. – Former White House aide Gabe Amo has won the Democratic primary in Rhode Island’s First Congressional District, setting him up to potentially become the first person of color ever to represent Rhode Island in Congress.

Amo will face the Republican nominee, Gerry W. Leonard Jr., on Nov. 7. The winner will replace David Cicilline, who resigned earlier this year to lead the Rhode Island Foundation. If Amo wins in November, he would be the first person of color ever to represent Rhode Island in the US Congress.

Gabe Amo, Democratic nominee for Rhode Island's First Congressional District, celebrates with his mother, Weady Socree, at The Guild in Pawtucket.

“The election of Gabe Amo to Congress stands as a watershed moment in Rhode Island’s history, serving as an enduring source of inspiration for countless individuals who share his passion for catalyzing positive change within their communities,” The Black Lives Matter Rhode Island Political Action Committee said in a statement that lauded Amo as “the state’s inaugural Democratic nominee of color.”

“Gabe’s remarkable journey from Pawtucket to the revered chambers of the United States Congress embodies the quintessential American dream — marking a profound testament to relentless perseverance and unwavering dedication,” the statement read.

Amo, a Pawtucket native who served in the Obama administration and worked for then-Governor Gina Raimondo before joining the Biden administration, left his job as President Biden’s deputy director of intergovernmental affairs earlier this year to run for the open First Congressional District seat.

While he was well-known in political circles, the 35-year-old Amo had little name recognition among voters when he entered the race, never having served in elected office. His campaign was bolstered by more than $600,000 in donations and the support of political action committees in Washington.

In a crowded field of Democrats, support for Amo appeared to surge following news of an investigation into the signature collection on nomination papers for Matos’ campaign.

Gabe Amo, Democratic nominee for Rhode Island's First Congressional District, celebrates with supporters Tuesday night at The Guild in Pawtucket.

The left-leaning First District comprises roughly the eastern half of Rhode Island, including much of the urban core, East Bay coastal communities, and Aquidneck Island.

No Republican has come within 10 percentage points of defeating a Democrat in the First District since former state representative John Loughlin, who lost to Cicilline by 6 percentage points in 2010. A Republican hasn’t represented the First District since Ronald Machtley, who served three terms between 1989 and 1995 before running unsuccessfully for governor.

Leonard, a Jamestown resident who retired as a colonel after 30 years in the US Marine Corps, was endorsed by the Rhode Island Republican Party, House minority leader Michael W. Chippendale, and Senate minority leader Jessica de la Cruz.

Speaking to supporters at the Wild Colonial tavern, Regunberg congratulated Amo on his victory and pledged to help him win the general election.

“As tough as tonight might feel, I remain hopeful,” Regunberg said.

Regunberg’s opponents believed him to be the front-runner, and the progressive Democrat had the support of the party’s biggest left-wing leaders including Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“I never knew where we were, we didn’t do internal polling,” Regunberg told The Boston Globe after his concession speech. Asked if he would ever run for office again, Regunberg said: “This was always going to be my last hurrah.”

In a statement, Matos focused on the positive aspects of Amo’s win.

“While I was hoping for a different outcome, tonight’s results show that Rhode Islanders are ready for more diverse representation in Congress for the first time. We can all celebrate and take pride in this historic milestone for our state,” she said in the statement. “I congratulate Mr. Amo for his hard-fought victory in this crowded field. I know that he will represent Rhode Islanders well in Congress. I look forward to working alongside him to win the general election and when he is representing us in Washington.

At his headquarters in The Guild in Pawtucket, Amo told reporters that he was overwhelmed.

“But I am so energized . . . because we have so much work to do for Rhode Islanders,” he added. “I know this is a momentous occasion being the Democratic nominee for Congress here in the First Congressional District.”

US Representative Seth Magaziner, who won Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District seat in 2022, also congratulated Amo. “We need leaders who will focus on strengthening Social Security and Medicare, protecting abortion rights, ending the scourge of gun violence and fighting for the middle class and those working hard to join it,” he said in a statement. “I know that Gabe shares my commitment to fight for the working people of Rhode Island.”

Gabe Amo, the Democratic nominee for Rhode Island's First Congressional District, is congratulated by Congressman Seth Magaziner Tuesday night at The Guild in Pawtucket. Ryan T. Conaty/Ryan T. Conaty for the Boston Globe

















