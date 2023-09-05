Leonard wins GOP primary in R.I.’s First Congressional District

With 89 percent of polling places reporting, Leonard had 75.8 percent of the vote, while former Middletown town councilor Terri Flynn had 24.2 percent of the vote, according to the state Board of Elections.

PROVIDENCE — Gerry W. Leonard Jr., the Republican party’s endorsed candidate, has won the GOP nomination for Rhode Island’s First Congressional District, the Associated Press projects.

Leonard faces an uphill battle against the Democratic nominee in the general election in a deep blue district that hasn’t elected a Republican since 1992.

The congressional special election is being held following the resignation of David N. Cicilline, who left Congress earlier this year to lead the Rhode Island Foundation.

The left-leaning district comprises roughly the eastern half of Rhode Island, including much of the urban core, East Bay coastal communities and Aquidneck Island.

No Republican has come within 10 percentage points of defeating a Democrat in the First District since former state representative John Loughlin, who lost to Cicilline by 6 percentage points in 2010. A Republican hasn’t represented the First District since Ronald Machtley, who served three terms between 1989 and 1995 before running unsuccessfully for governor.

Leonard, a Jamestown resident who retired as a colonel after 30 years in the US Marine Corps, was endorsed by the Rhode Island Republican Party, House Minority Leader Michael W. Chippendale, and Senate Minority Leader Jessica de la Cruz.

The general election is on Nov. 7.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.





Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado. Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.