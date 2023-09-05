All you need to know about today’s R.I. congressional race primaries

They review the scandals, the endorsements, and the policy differences that have defined the race to replace David N. Cicilline, who stepped down to lead the Rhode Island Foundation.

PROVIDENCE — On the Rhode Island Report podcast, the Globe’s Dan McGowan and Steph Machado join host Edward Fitzpatrick in breaking down today’s Democratic and Republican primaries in the First Congressional District race.

They talk about the expected turnout for this special election, and identify the candidates who stand the best chances of emerging victorious.

They talk about the other primaries taking place today for state Senate District 1 and Foster Town Council seats.

And they review the news-you-can-use if you are heading the polls, which are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

