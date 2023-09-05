Hampton Beach lifeguards make 91 rescues over Labor Day weekend, officials say

“It has been a busy summer, at this point we’ve had over 400 rescues this summer,” Lifeguard Chief Patrick Murphy, of New Hampshire State Beach Patrol, said in a telephone interview Monday evening. “Yesterday was one of the biggest crowds we’ve seen this summer. It’s been some of the best weather all summer. And our rip currents are very strong.”

Big crowds, beautiful weather, high tide-generating full moons, and residual surf and rip currents from recent storms combined to create hectic conditions for Hampton Beach lifeguards over the Labor Day weekend, resulting in 91 ocean rescues from Saturday to Monday, officials said.

Lifeguards rescued six people at Hampton Beach on Saturday and 37 on Sunday, Murphy said.

They were still rescuing people at 7:45 p.m. Monday, Murphy said Monday.

“We just pulled out two people and it’s basically dark here, it’s almost 8 o’clock,” Murphy said. “Our first rescue this morning was at 8.”

In a follow-up email Tuesday, Murphy said Monday’s “total rescue count was 48 by the NH State Beach Patrol - Ocean Lifeguards,” and that no one required medical attention or hospitalization. The same was true for the rescues Saturday and Sunday.

All of the rescues went well and no one had to be transported to a hospital or required additional medial assistance, Murphy said. “Every single person has been brought back safe on shore,” he said.

During the summer months, Hampton Beach lifeguards are scheduled to work from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. patrolling the 1-1/2 mile beach, Murphy said, but recently they’ve been putting in extra hours.

This has been an epic season for rescues happening “before or after hours,” Murphy said, adding that several of Sunday’s rescues occurred after 5:30 p.m.

Murphy said that in his 20 years as a lifeguard “this season is the most I’ve seen of before- or after-hour rescues.”

Storms that passed through in the last week and a half caused surf and rip currents that combined with “astronomical high” tides from two full moons in August, Murphy said.

“It’s creating a lot of shore break, and with shore break it’s creating more flash rip currents rather than the fixed rip currents that we usually deal with,” Murphy said.

Flash rip currents “could pop up anywhere on the beach,” Murphy said, and last only a minute or two, when “sand gets ripped out” and “creates a funnel to the sea.”

“The ocean is an ever-changing environment, we have to adapt and keep people safe,” Murphy said. “We have a very talented lifeguard crew here, and our number one thing is to keep people safe.”

