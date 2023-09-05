Motorcyclist dies in crash in Hingham on Labor Day

A person riding a motorcycle died in a crash in Hingham on Labor Day, police said.
At 4:50 p.m. Monday officers responded to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on Beal Street near the intersection of North and West streets, Hingham police said in a statement.
The driver and passenger in the SUV were not injured, and the motorcyclist was taken to South Shore Hospital but did not survive, police said.
Beal Street remained closed at the intersection of North and West streets and at Fottler Road until 8 p.m., police said.
The crash under investigation by the Hingham Police Department, State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office and troopers from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, police said.
Advertisement
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.