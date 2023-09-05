Motorcyclist dies in crash in Hingham on Labor Day

A person riding a motorcycle died in a crash in Hingham on Labor Day, police said.

At 4:50 p.m. Monday officers responded to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on Beal Street near the intersection of North and West streets, Hingham police said in a statement.

The driver and passenger in the SUV were not injured, and the motorcyclist was taken to South Shore Hospital but did not survive, police said.