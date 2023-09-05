Human remains found on island in Connecticut River identified as missing Greenfield man, authorities say

Human remains that were found at a children’s summer camp on an island in the Connecticut River last month were identified Tuesday as that of a missing Greenfield man, according to the Northwestern district attorney’s office.
Brian Cornwell, 57, was reported missing in December 2020, Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan’s office said.
His remains were discovered by a group of children at a summer camp exploring an island in the Connecticut River between Greenfield and Montague on Aug. 23, Sullivan’s office said.
Police were called to the scene when the remains were found, Sullivan’s office said.
The cause of Cornwell’s death is under investigation by the Greenfield Police Department, Montague Police Department, State Police Crime Scene Services, and the State Police Detective Unit.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police detective unit at the Northwestern District Attorney’s Greenfield office at 413-774-3186.
