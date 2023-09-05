Human remains found on island in Connecticut River identified as missing Greenfield man, authorities say

Human remains that were found at a children’s summer camp on an island in the Connecticut River last month were identified Tuesday as that of a missing Greenfield man, according to the Northwestern district attorney’s office.

Brian Cornwell, 57, was reported missing in December 2020, Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan’s office said.

His remains were discovered by a group of children at a summer camp exploring an island in the Connecticut River between Greenfield and Montague on Aug. 23, Sullivan’s office said.