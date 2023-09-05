Bissaillon, Senate leader’s chief of staff, wins Providence Senate district Democratic primary

PROVIDENCE — Jake Bissaillon is having himself quite a week.

Jake Bissaillon, the current chief of staff to Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, won the Democratic primary for the state Senate District 1 seat.

On Tuesday, he won the Democratic primary in state Senate District 1. The seat that has been vacant since Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin’s death.

And on Saturday, Bissaillon is getting married.

With 90 percent of polling places reporting, Bissaillon, chief of staff to Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, had 52.9 percent of the vote, topping three other Democrats: state Representative Nathan Biah, who received 24 percent, Progreso Latino policy director Michelle Rivera, who received 19.7 percent, and Mario Mancebo, who received 3.4 percent, according to the state Board of Elections.

Bissaillon will face Republican Niyoka Powell, second vice chairwoman of the Rhode Island GOP, in the Nov. 7 general election.

Goodwin, a Providence Democrat, represented Senate District 1 for 36 years until she died on April 15 after a long battle with cancer. The district includes Smith Hill, Elmhurst, and most of Providence’s North End.

Bissaillon said Goodwin “meant so much to the Senate chamber and to the district,” and her loss presented him with a “bittersweet opportunity” to try to represent the district. He said he looks forward to trying to become a “trusted advocate” for the district like Goodwin.

“I’m so thrilled the vision I put out and the things I talked about this summer aligned with the majority of those who came out and voted,” Bissaillon said. He said he sees the three top priorities for the district and for the state are housing, public safety, and public education.

“I think I’m the only person in the race who could have a sizable impact in a short amount of time in this position,” Bissaillon said.

Bissaillon amassed far more campaign cash and endorsements than his opponents.

Bissaillon raised more than $73,000 for the race, according to campaign finance reports filed with the state Board of Elections. By comparison, Biah had about $12,000 between donations and personal loans, Rivera raised nearly $7,000, and Mancebo loaned his campaign $2,000.

Bissaillon received endorsements from groups such as the The Rhode Island AFL-CIO, Rhode Island Service Employees International Union State Council, The National Education Association Rhode Island Political Action Committee for Education, Clean Water Action, and The Young Democrats Rhode Island PAC.

Bissaillon, 36, grew up in Merrimac, Mass., and moved to Rhode Island to attend Providence College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s in business administration.

From 2011 to 2014, he served as chief of staff to then-Providence City Council President Michael Solomon. He began working for the General Assembly as a policy analyst in the state House of Representatives, then moved to the Senate after earning his law degree from Roger Williams University in 2016.

When the Globe asked which Rhode Island political leader, past or present, he admired most, Bissaillon named former state Senate Majority Leader Michael J. McCaffrey.

Bissaillon said he asked McCaffrey, a Warwick Democrat, to officiate at his wedding this Saturday because he admires his loyalty and integrity.

“He’s also the best strategist I’ve ever met,” he said. “Mike is the running back who takes a knee on the 1 yard line instead of running it into the end zone because he knows the only way the other team has a chance to win is if you give them the ball back.”

Powell, who came to the United States from Jamaica at a young age and has worked in psychology at Butler Hospital, challenged Goodwin for the Senate District 1 seat last year, running as an independent and losing 81 percent to 19 percent.

Meanwhile, in a Republican primary for a Foster Town Council seat, Ron Cervasio received 80 votes and Catherine Bay received 71 votes. The primary winner will face Democrat Cheryl Hawes in an Oct. 3 special election to fill the seat vacated by Steve Bellucci.









Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com.