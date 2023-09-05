Man charged with defrauding nonprofit company in alleged laptop theft scheme

Mateo’s next hearing, Hayden’s office said Tuesday, is scheduled for Sept. 20 at the South Boston courthouse.

Jonathan Alexander Mateo, 38, was initially arraigned in South Boston Municipal Court in July on a charge of larceny over $1,200 and released at the time on personal recognizance, according to Hayden’s office and legal filings. He pleaded not guilty.

An East Providence, R.I., man is due in a Boston courtroom later this month in a case alleging he defrauded MassChallenge while working for the nonprofit when he bought 142 laptops with the group’s credit card and later stole most of them, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office.

Advertisement

Attempts to reach Mateo and his attorney for comment weren’t immediately successful on Tuesday afternoon.

Prosecutors allege that Alexander, a former employee of MassChallenge, bought the Apple laptops with the group’s American Express card, but the nonprofit could only account for 24 of them during a March audit, Hayden’s office said.

The nonprofit tried unsuccessfully to contact Mateo, who by then had left the organization, according to prosecutors. Hayden’s office said the value of the missing computers is estimated at more than $100,000.

“Investigators are exploring the possibility that Mateo used proceeds from the MassChallenge thefts to pay restitution related to a similar scheme in Rhode Island,” Hayden’s office said.

In the Rhode Island case, investigators learned in 2019 that Mateo, then working at Providence-based Upserve, Inc., had used that company’s credit card to buy multiple Apple computers, at least one of which he later sold on eBay, according to authorities.

He pleaded guilty in that case to embezzlement, fraudulent use of credit cards, and larceny over $1,500, Hayden’s office said.

Mateo in the Rhode Island case was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay $36,797 restitution, in monthly payments of $613.28, according to legal filings.

Advertisement

“This individual apparently had the impression that the absence of more than 100 Apple laptops would somehow go unnoticed,” Hayden said in a statement on the pending case in Boston. “Like most others who attempt such schemes, he found out just how wrong he was. He deserves to be brought to justice for his brazenness, particularly as it targeted a non-profit that does great work for entrepreneurs across Massachusetts.”

MassChallenge helps early-stage tech companies get off the ground all over the world.

It was founded in 2009 in Boston and works to “equip bold entrepreneurs to disrupt the status quo and create meaningful change,” its website says.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.