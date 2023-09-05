Last look at summer

At Madaket Harbor this time of year, the pace slows down, and visitors can be surrounded by the afterglow of a sunset and a rainbow fleet of kayaks. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff With the lifeguards long gone at 40 Pole Beach, kids formed a human pyramid to high jump into the soft sand. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff Churned up seas and sandbars caused this surfer to flip into the 70-degree seas at Cisco Beach. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff This speedy Catamaran capsized into Nantucket Sound. A good Samaritan towed the vessel back to the shallow waters where the two- person crew was quickly able to relaunch and enjoy smooth sailings. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff A kid performed his best imitation of an Olympic diver as he prepared to jump into the sand at 40 Pole Beach. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff An empty boat bobbed in Nantucket Sound as the sun set above the steering wheel. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff A family who took a long day trip to Nantucket slept on the last Steamship Authority boat of the night. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
