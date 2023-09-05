scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Last look at summer

“As I See It,” a new weekly photo column by Pulitzer Prize winner Stan Grossfeld, brings the stories of New England to Globe readers. This week, Grossfeld offers scenes from the waning days of summer on Nantucket.

By Stan Grossfeld Globe Staff,Updated September 5, 2023, 31 minutes ago
Labor Day weekend isn’t really the end of summer, but we treat it like that. It’s more like the two-minute warning in football, or in this case for kids at Madaket Beach it's chasing a Hail Mary pass before the sun gets swallowed by Nantucket Sound. Sure, the clock is ticking but the real end of summer is Sept. 23.



At Madaket Harbor this time of year, the pace slows down, and visitors can be surrounded by the afterglow of a sunset and a rainbow fleet of kayaks. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff



With the lifeguards long gone at 40 Pole Beach, kids formed a human pyramid to high jump into the soft sand.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff



Churned up seas and sandbars caused this surfer to flip into the 70-degree seas at Cisco Beach.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff



This speedy Catamaran capsized into Nantucket Sound. A good Samaritan towed the vessel back to the shallow waters where the two- person crew was quickly able to relaunch and enjoy smooth sailings.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff



A kid performed his best imitation of an Olympic diver as he prepared to jump into the sand at 40 Pole Beach.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff



An empty boat bobbed in Nantucket Sound as the sun set above the steering wheel.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff



A family who took a long day trip to Nantucket slept on the last Steamship Authority boat of the night.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

