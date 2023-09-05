Jamaica Plain man faces illegal gun charges following Mattapan nightclub shooting

A 29-year-old Jamaica Plain man is due in Dorchester court Tuesday to face illegal handgun charges after Boston police responded to a shooting at a Mattapan nightclub that injured two people, officials said.
Regan Feliz was arrested by Boston police a short distance away from the Macumba Latina nightclub on River Street early Monday, police said. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court on illegal gun possession charges.
According to police, an officer was in the Mattapan neighborhood for an unrelated matter when he saw people running out of the nightclub around 12:45 a.m. Monday.
Around the same time, other officers responded to a report of a person shot at the Macumba Latina, police said.
When approached by officers, a group of people ran from police and dropped a firearm, which was recovered by police. Officers arrested Feliz and allegedly found another firearm in his waistband, the statement said.
A victim with non-life-threatening injuries was taken to an undisclosed hospital, Sergeant Detective John Boyle said. Another shooting victim went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Boyle, the department’s chief spokesman.
