Man allegedly involved in assault in Boxborough arrested, State Police say

He was located in the area of Hillcrest Drive and Stow Road in Harvard shortly after 5 p.m., Procopio said.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was described as being a white male and wearing black pants without a shirt, said David Procopio, a spokesperson for the State Police.

Local and State Police arrested a suspect in Harvard in connection with an “potential assault” in Boxborough on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The man taken into custody and turned over to Boxborough police, Procopio said.

Police first established a perimeter around a wooded area by Eldridge and Harvard roads in Boxborough, he said.

Boxborough police asked that the public avoid the area because there was a heavy police presence due to an ongoing investigation, the town’s police department said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Troopers from the State Police-Concord Barracks, Boxborough police, police from surrounding towns, State Police and local police K9 teams, and the State Police Air Wing were involved in the search, Procopio said.

No further information was immediately available.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

