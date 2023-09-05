Dorchester man, 21, ordered held without bail in slaying near Franklin Park Zoo; had GPS monitoring bracelet

Zaganjori wrote in court papers that he ordered Thomson detained due to the first degree murder and because the “defendant was wearing GPS bracelet when he committed the alleged offense.”

Rivas was 22 years old and his relatives declined comment after they attended the arraignment of his alleged killer, Mikai P. Thomson, in Dorchester Municipal Court. Thomson, 21, plead not guilty to murder and other charges and was ordered held without bail by Judge Samir Zaganjori.

A Dorchester man was wearing a court-ordered GPS monitoring bracelet when he allegedly opened fire with a handgun near the Franklin Park Zoo late Saturday during an apparent struggle over a chain necklace, a shooting that ended with the death of Xavier Rivas, according to court records and Boston police.

According to court records and Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office, Thomson was ordered to wear the locating device while being prosecuted in the same courthouse for illegal gun possession charges and assault and battery on a police officer, a case dating to 2021.

Thomson pleaded not guilty to all charges and was free on personal recognizance until his arrest for the Rivas murder, records show.

According to Boston police, officers responded to Old Road and Michigan Avenue near the zoo around 11:41 p.m. Saturday where they discovered Rivas suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to an undisclosed hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

A police report filed in the murder case said a witness told detectives they saw Rivas approach Thomson from behind, and that Thomson tried to “grab the chain Mr. Rivas wore around his neck. When Mr. Rivas pushed him away, the suspect took a gun out of his pants and started shooting.”

Hayden said in a statement this weekend that authorities were able to make an arrest in Rivas’s murder because of “strong police work and help from the community.”

“Our neighborhoods suffer when violence takes the life of someone so young,” Hayden said in a statement Sunday night. “When we get help from the community it sends a vital message of compassion to the victim’s loved ones and a message of warning to others who might contemplate committing similar offenses.”

Thomson is scheduled to return to court Oct. 27.

